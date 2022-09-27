Read full article on original website
Rosella Nordick – Fergus Falls, MN
Rosella Nordick, 93, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, September 19, 2022 at Pioneer Care. She was born August 28, 1929 to Herman and Anna (Conzemius) Beyer near Brushvale, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brushvale. She attended grade school at District #17 near Kent, MN. She graduated from Breckenridge High School with the Class of 1947. Rosella worked as a secretary at Wahpeton Laundry and Cleaners before she was united in marriage Bernard Nordick at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brushvale October 9, 1950. The couple made their home on the Nordick farm near Kent for 3 years and then purchased a farm near Foxhome, MN. Rosella was a full-time homemaker helping on the farm. She also worked at the Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op in Wahpeton. Rosella and Bernard spent many winters in McAllen, TX. They also enjoyed a trip to Honolulu, HI; two Caribbean cruises and an Alaskan cruise. In 1980, they built a home on West Battle Lake and moved to Fergus Falls in June of 2004. Rosella’s hobbies included crocheting afghans, embroidery, quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, St. Roberts Mission Group and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Rosella is survived by her children: Robert (Kathy) Nordick of Fergus Falls, Thomas (Tammy) Nordick of Pelican Rapids, David Nordick (Brenda Johnson) of Wahpeton, ND; Timothy Nordick of Underwood, Kevin (Emily) Nordick of Jordan, MN and Dale (Virginia) Nordick of Henning; 14 grandchildren: Robert (Jr.), Allen, Shawn, Kendra, Tyrell, Chancy, Sierra, Wade, Ashley, Leah, Brandon, Cortney, Kaitlyn and Grace; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; a daughter, Diana; her parents, Herman and Anna Beyer; and her siblings, Sister Vivian Beyer (O.S.F.), Al-fred Beyer and Herman Beyer (Jr.). Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Burial was at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Battle Lake. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNil son.com.
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Second AED Installed In Battle Lake
A second AED (Automated External Defibrillator) cabinet has been installed in Battle Lake, this one is located at the public water access on the west shore of West Battle Lake (across from Lions Park). See The Review for more.
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
Battle Lake Food Shelf Expanding To Underwood School District
The Battle Lake Food Shelf is adding the area within the boundaries of the Underwood School District 550 to its service area. If residents in the Underwood School District have a need, they are welcome to the Battle Lake Food Shelf. The Food Shelf is in the Senior Center building at 205 W. Main St. in Battle Lake. The entrance is in the back parking lot. Hours are Thursdays 2-6 p.m. If the Battle Lake School is closed due to weather, the food shelf will also be closed. Donations can be mailed to P O Box 352, Battle Lake, MN 56515 or delivered to 205 West Main during open hours.If you wish to volunteer, contact Claudia at 218-864-0154. Any questions contact Bruce at 218-282-1327.
Tastes, Toasts & Traditions Big Success, Honors Inductees
The Battle Lake Education Foundation celebrated their 6th annual Tastes, Toasts & Traditions Saturday, September 25 to a filled Stub’s in Battle Lake. Inducted into the Hall of Fame were Blaine Larson, Battle Lake School teacher from 1979-2010; Dr. Kevin Nakagaki, Class of 1974 and Dr. Stan Paine, Class of 1967. Wonderful featured appetizers were from the Shoreline. Attendees had fun playing different games, participating in auctions and raffles while some enjoyed just visiting.
Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
Family Resorts: Kaldahl Schupp Family, Fair Hills Resort
Located on the north shore of Pelican Lake in Minnesota, Fair Hills Resort is a testament to the idea that a world away can be found just minutes away. With over 100 cabins, 3 meals served a day and supervised activities for ages 4 to 94, they check all the boxes for a family-fun, summer resort experience.
Minnesota Woman on New Season of The Bachelor
The most recent season of The Bachelorette recently wrapped up, Bachelor in Paradise kicked off this week, and the list of the women who will be on the new season of The Bachelor has been released. It's a big time of year for fans of the Bachelor franchise! And it's especially exciting for Minnesotans because a Minnesota woman is a part of the cast.
Man Hit & Killed By Train In Downtown Fargo Identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators told them a person was hit on the tracks.
Lady Battlers Suffer Losses
The Clinton Graceville Beardsley Wolverines volleyball team swept the Battle Lake Battlers on Monday night, winning 3-0.
Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
A Dream Realized
The Lionseed Bookstore & Learning Commons (102 W. Summit St. in Battle Lake) is having their Grand Opening Community Celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. this Saturday. Ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. followed by live music by Tynan Acoustic, food concessions, lawn games, mini-tours, sample art and STEM classes for kids and fall program registration. Bring your friends and family to welcome owner Kristin Sawyer Lyman and check out this new com.
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
