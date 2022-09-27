ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Startup Vast Space wants takes artificial gravity station concept for a spin

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u14GB_0iCbNvBW00

A new space station artificial gravity startup is in the field.

A cryptocurrency-backed company, called Vast Space, announced plans to pursue artificial gravity space stations to improve "human productivity" in orbit, as the company termed it. Vast Space is founded by Jed McCaleb, a billionaire behind the launch of three large crypto firms, such as bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox.

Critics have said that cryptocurrency is not a stable form of financing and that only a few people profit from the exchange of digital currencies. McCaleb is also the founder of a non-profit called the Astera Institute, which seeks research in "high leverage" science and technology areas.

"I have always believed in leveraging technology to reduce inefficiency and improve the human condition. To expand human habitation in space , we have to create technologies that perfect sustainability," McCaleb said in a company statement unveiling the project during the World Satellite Business Week and International Astronautical Congress 2022 meetings in Paris this month.

Related: Company to build private Voyager space station with artificial gravity

Vast Space, however, has not provided any concrete details in their press release about where they plan to go next. Vast says it is "assembling a world-class team while rapidly making progress with multiple subsystem development tests," which at best indicates the technology is at an early stage of development. (One of the advisors is Hans Koenigsmann, a former vice-president at SpaceX .)

While microgravity is difficult on bones, blood and other systems of the human body, artificial gravity remains a concept difficult to implement in practice – even though we've seen it all over science fiction, from the classic movie "2001" and the " Star Trek " franchise, to more recent entries like "Interstellar" or "Passengers."

Related: 'The Martian' author: If we're serious about going to Mars, we need artificial gravity

One popular concept, the O'Neill cylinder , proposes using incredibly massive cylinders rotating in opposite directions to replicate gravity . ( Jeff Bezos , the owner of space exploration company Blue Origin , is among those proposing using them for floating space settlements.)

Unfortunately, however, O'Neill cylinders must be an eye-watering 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) long and 4 miles (6.4 km) in diameter, which is far too large for our current technology. Researchers at the University of Boulder Colorado have suggested rotating room-scale systems instead as a possible alternative.

Another startup, Orbital Assembly Corporation, announced plans last year to build a space station with artificial gravity in 2025. The company includes veterans of NASA and several engineers on its team, the firm said at the time.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort

At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Stations#Artificial Gravity#Space Technology#Startup Vast Space#The Astera Institute
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy