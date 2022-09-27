Read full article on original website
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its “illegal” referendums in four Ukrainian regions, declared that they have “no validity” and urged all countries not to recognize any “purported annexation” of the territory by Moscow. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
With pomp, bluster and ceremony, Putin defies West in speech
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday cast his move to absorb four Ukrainian regions as part of an existential battle for Russia's very survival against an aggressive West, a blustery show of his readiness to further up the ante in the conflict in Ukraine that has now entered its eighth month.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazil’s do-or-die debate on eve of presidential election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil held its final presidential debate before Sunday's elections with tens of millions watching, and what it lacked in substance it made up for in fireworks. Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro needed a strong performance Thursday night to ensure a runoff against leftist former President Luiz...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait chose to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation's second election in less than two years, according to results released Friday. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member assembly,...
Citrus County Chronicle
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
Citrus County Chronicle
Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare countercoup
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen members of Burkina Faso's army seized control of state television late Friday, declaring that the country's coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, had been overthrown after only nine months in power. The spokesman said Capt. Ibrahim Traore was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico's president confirmed Friday. The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes after Chile’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran arrests 9 foreigners it says were involved in protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Friday it has arrested nine foreigners linked to the nationwide antigovernment protests that have gripped the country, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks...
