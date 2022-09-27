ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD

One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops 2 was most “complete” CoD game

Dr Disrespect revealed his favorite CoD game, explaining why Black Ops 2 was the “purest” series entry. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta performed well numbers-wise but received a mixed reception. Dr Disrespect was very outspoken about the game’s problems. He argued Modern Warfare 2’s “horrific” SBMM makes the game destined to fail.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

AX-50 Warzone loadout turns it into Intervention from Modern Warfare 2

With Modern Warfare 2 nostalgia in the air and as strong as ever, you can actually turn the AX-50 into the Intervention in Warzone with a few simple loadout tweaks. As the Call of Duty community is ready to close the book on Vanguard and make the switch over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, nostalgia has been rife about the original game that was released back in 2009.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more

Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Warfare#Lobbies#Video Game#Modern Warfare 2#Infinity Ward#Modern Warfare 2 Open
dexerto.com

Blizzard reveals WoW Dragonflight Season 1 details and raid schedule

Blizzard released details surrounding WoW Dragonflight’s Season 1 content including the full raid release schedule and cross-faction raiding. World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Dragonflight, is only two months away and it seems like Blizzard is setting up for a big return. As such, Blizzard has steadily revealed...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2

Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dexerto.com

How to unlock Lienna 57 in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded

The Lienna 57 is one of the final new weapons coming to Warzone & Vanguard in the Season 5 Reloaded update, here’s how you can unlock it and take it for a spin. Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded is here, marking the final major update before attention shifts to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 for good. The devs are clearly pulling out all the stops for this last hurrah, bringing in not one but two brand-new weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Dead Space remake features no camera cuts for ‘unbroken experience’

In a new blog post, developers from Motive Studio revealed the Dead Space remake will feature “one sequential shot” with no camera cuts. Motive Studio has dedicated its efforts towards more than rebuilding Visceral’s seminal horror classic. The Dead Space remake will also come packed with brand-new additions.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best Lienna 57 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG that’s highly accurate and you’ll need a meta loadout in Season 5 Reloaded to maximize its damage. Season 5 Reloaded is finally here in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven’s final significant update for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends pick rates spark fears one Legend will be “extinct” in Season 15

Respawn Entertainment has been urged to take action before Apex Legends Season 15 as players fear one of the game’s Legends is on the brink of extinction. Pick rates are among the most popular sets of Apex statistics and are regularly monitored by the community, especially when new buffs or nerfs are introduced for a character.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience

Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking

Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

All Overwatch 2 characters: Upcoming heroes & abilities in OW2

Overwatch 2 is on the cusp of release and with countless characters on the roster, it’s key you familiarize yourself with all of the OW2 heroes and their abilities if you want to compete with the best. The heart of Overwatch 2 is its cast of powerful characters, each...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 dev reveals how Symmetra’s Autism is showcased on the battlefield

Overwatch 2 is set to release very soon and more details are steadily being released including information about one of the original game’s heroes: Symmetra. In Overwatch lore, Symmetra is a character with Autism, but it was rarely reflected in-game despite comics and other story pieces indicating that she is on the spectrum.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

NICKMERCS explains why Apex Legends doesn’t need Warzone-style sequel

NICKMERCS played Warzone 2 early and enjoyed it, but he doesn’t believe Apex Legends needs a sequel. At Call of Duty Next, over 100 content creators got their hands on Warzone 2 for the first time. The highly anticipated battle royale sequel polarized community members because of the addition of AI implementation, removal of loadouts, and the new Gulag.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

PlayStation customer support prioritizes high-level rewards program members

It appears that players on higher levels of PlayStation’s Stars rewards program will receive top priority when contacting customer support. PlayStation unveiled the Stars program earlier this summer, though it’s just now rolling out across Asian territories. The loyalty system is currently on track to hit the Americas, Europe, and Australia in October.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch

With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko. Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system. While the Battle Pass system is...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy