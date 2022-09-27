The weather today will be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy—highs in the mid-50s and a low of 45. East winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday will be occasional rain—highs in the lower 50s and a low of 47. East winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of rain is 80%. Sunday will likely rain with highs in the lower 50s and a low of 41. The chance of rain is 70%.

GRANTSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO