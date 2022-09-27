Read full article on original website
How to unlock Lienna 57 in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded
The Lienna 57 is one of the final new weapons coming to Warzone & Vanguard in the Season 5 Reloaded update, here’s how you can unlock it and take it for a spin. Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded is here, marking the final major update before attention shifts to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 for good. The devs are clearly pulling out all the stops for this last hurrah, bringing in not one but two brand-new weapons.
Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2
Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
Forgotten Cold War AR is still dominant on Warzone’s Rebirth Island
Warzone expert FaZe Booya has showcased a powerful Cold War AR that’s going under the radar in the current meta and is perfect for dominating Rebirth Island. Although Warzone has a huge arsenal of weapons for players to choose from, the meta is primarily made up of Vanguard guns.
Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD
One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
Apex Legends fans spark debate by claiming it’s “dead” for casual players
Apex Legends players have sparked a debate in the community, discussing whether or not Respawn’s battle royale is still fun for casual players. Apex Legends is approaching its four-year anniversary, and millions of players still take up in-game arms every day. Plenty of users are bonafide Apex veterans, having...
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast
Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
New Overwatch 2 accounts have to unlock old heroes, too
The old hero roster is free, but you'll have to unlock them if you never played the original Overwatch.
Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more
Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience
Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
MultiVersus players fume over increased XP grind for leveling up
Patch 1.03 increases the XP grind in MultiVersus by doubling the amount of XP it takes to level up, which has upset many players. MultiVersus Update 1.03 recently went live across all platforms, adding support for Rick Sanchez and introducing a few new cosmetic items. The latest patch also addresses...
Underused Modern Warfare AR brings back “OG meta” in Warzone
Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare loadout that brings back the “OG meta” in Warzone Season 5. When it comes to meta ARs in Warzone Season 5, the Cooper Carbine and Automaton stand out as the strongest options based on popularity. While pick rate is a...
League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role
Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
Huge Terraria update adds new 'legendary' difficulty, hundreds of content and QoL changes
This should keep Terraria players busy for the next year or so.
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
Overwatch 2 new UI and “game reports” are giving players more ways to improve
Ahead of its launch, the Overwatch 2 team announced new features such as a new UI and game reports that give players more opportunities to learn and get better at the game. With the lifecycle of the original Overwatch winding down, players are already looking ahead to the sequel. Not...
How a single Overwatch 2 match declared its new, blisteringly fast pace
Overwatch 2 abolishes hard counters and stand-offs in favor of firefights and respawns
Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?
Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
Ars Technica
WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch
When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
