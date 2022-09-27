ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to unlock Lienna 57 in Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded

The Lienna 57 is one of the final new weapons coming to Warzone & Vanguard in the Season 5 Reloaded update, here’s how you can unlock it and take it for a spin. Warzone & Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded is here, marking the final major update before attention shifts to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 for good. The devs are clearly pulling out all the stops for this last hurrah, bringing in not one but two brand-new weapons.
Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2

Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
Forgotten Cold War AR is still dominant on Warzone’s Rebirth Island

Warzone expert FaZe Booya has showcased a powerful Cold War AR that’s going under the radar in the current meta and is perfect for dominating Rebirth Island. Although Warzone has a huge arsenal of weapons for players to choose from, the meta is primarily made up of Vanguard guns.
Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD

One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight

"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast

Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more

Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience

Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
MultiVersus players fume over increased XP grind for leveling up

Patch 1.03 increases the XP grind in MultiVersus by doubling the amount of XP it takes to level up, which has upset many players. MultiVersus Update 1.03 recently went live across all platforms, adding support for Rick Sanchez and introducing a few new cosmetic items. The latest patch also addresses...
Underused Modern Warfare AR brings back “OG meta” in Warzone

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare loadout that brings back the “OG meta” in Warzone Season 5. When it comes to meta ARs in Warzone Season 5, the Cooper Carbine and Automaton stand out as the strongest options based on popularity. While pick rate is a...
League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role

Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year

Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?

Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch

When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
