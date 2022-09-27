Read full article on original website
Tire shops in Norman sees numerous customers with flat tires due to nails, screws
NORMAN, Okla. — Tire shops in Norman have seen numerous customers with flat tires due to nails and screws. This week, driver after driver brought in cars with nails in their tires. "It’s been pretty bad. It’s a lot worse than usual. We’re probably seeing 20-25 cars a day...
Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex
It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
Canadian County pet shelter filled to brim
Pets & People’s local shelter is filled to the brim with animals seeking new “forever” homes. And the eastern Canadian County humane society will try to thin out its furry population during a week-long adoption special that starts this weekend. “We have a ton of sweet, loving,...
Meet the Stars of ‘Prey’ at Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, OK. This Friday!
'Prey' is one of the most viewed and highly rated action/sci-fi movies of 2022 since its release on Hulu earlier this summer. It's an amazing film and easily one of the best 'Predator' movies in the entire franchise. The main actress and actor from the movie, Amber Midthunder and Dakota...
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
Building on a vision Mayor says business incentive deal could bring 2,300 jobs to Lawton
LAWTON – When Lawton was founded in 1901, its founders had a vision for prosperity and faith in each other, said Mayor Stan Booker. “This faith led them to bravely seize opportunity,” he said. “They followed their best light, demonstrating their commitment to each other and their love for their new community.”
Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. Opens This Week for It’s 25th Year of Terror!
Back for its 25th year of terror the Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. will officially open for the 2022 season this week. The wait is almost over, can't wait to see what's new for this year, and from what we've been hearing it's a lot! Trail of Fear is one of the biggest haunted attractions in Oklahoma and has been repeatedly voted the #1 haunted attraction in the entire state. We're lucky it's right here in our backyard!
‘Evil Dead the Musical’ Returns to the ‘Trail of Fear’ in Lawton, OK. This October!
If you haven't heard the news yet Evil Dead the Musical is returning to Lawton, Fort Sill by popular demand to the Trail of Fear on select dates throughout the month of October. Evil Dead the Musical takes elements from Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and mixes them all together for what's been rightfully called one of the funniest, craziest, goriest, and bloodiest musical experiences in the history of musicals!
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
Duncan street to close next week for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
The Annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs Is Coming Up
Throughout the year, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma spend their time trying to track down criminals based on community tips. For a citizen's effort, they usually provide a cash reward for doing so. Since it requires money to operate, Crime Stoppers holds a handful of fundraisers each year to help fund these efforts, most notably the Moonlight Walk Against Drugs.
Just Jeri: Once a Lawton High School Wolverine, Always a Wolverine!
I graduated from Lawton High School in 1977. I said what I said. I know I don't look - at least, to me - or feel like I have been out of high school for 45 years, but the numbers don't lie. I've had the pleasure of going back to...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
The Vaska Theatre in Lawton, OK. is Bringing Back all Your Fall Favorites for Halloween!
It's almost here, fall has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner! To help get you in the spirit the Vaska Theatre in Lawton has some very special events scheduled. They're bringing back all your favorite fall movies with interactive shadow casts. That's not all, you could win a prize by entering their cosplay contests!
Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting
A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
