Elgin, OK

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex

It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
LAWTON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County pet shelter filled to brim

Pets & People’s local shelter is filled to the brim with animals seeking new “forever” homes. And the eastern Canadian County humane society will try to thin out its furry population during a week-long adoption special that starts this weekend. “We have a ton of sweet, loving,...
kswo.com

City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. Opens This Week for It’s 25th Year of Terror!

Back for its 25th year of terror the Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. will officially open for the 2022 season this week. The wait is almost over, can't wait to see what's new for this year, and from what we've been hearing it's a lot! Trail of Fear is one of the biggest haunted attractions in Oklahoma and has been repeatedly voted the #1 haunted attraction in the entire state. We're lucky it's right here in our backyard!
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

‘Evil Dead the Musical’ Returns to the ‘Trail of Fear’ in Lawton, OK. This October!

If you haven't heard the news yet Evil Dead the Musical is returning to Lawton, Fort Sill by popular demand to the Trail of Fear on select dates throughout the month of October. Evil Dead the Musical takes elements from Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and mixes them all together for what's been rightfully called one of the funniest, craziest, goriest, and bloodiest musical experiences in the history of musicals!
LAWTON, OK
1600kush.com

Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club

(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
STILLWATER, OK
kswo.com

Duncan street to close next week for water main repair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs Is Coming Up

Throughout the year, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma spend their time trying to track down criminals based on community tips. For a citizen's effort, they usually provide a cash reward for doing so. Since it requires money to operate, Crime Stoppers holds a handful of fundraisers each year to help fund these efforts, most notably the Moonlight Walk Against Drugs.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
DUNCAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting

A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
YUKON, OK
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
