Aurora, MO

KOLR10 News

3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sports bike crashes into vehicle, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday  evening, September 28, 2022, reports of a crash between a sports bike and a vehicle on East Newman Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Immediately the westbound lanes of East Newman were closed at Goetz Blvd. On scene we learn the man operating the motorcycle was...
JOPLIN, MO
lakeexpo.com

Camdenton Assistant Superintendent Injured In Crash

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Camdenton Assistant Superintendent was injured in a crash last weekend, on Highway 65. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, on Sunday, Sept. 25, Tomas Hamel, 70, was driving a 2017 Ford F650 when the vehicle failed to yield to a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by 19-year-old Ryce Piper. The two vehicles collided.
CAMDENTON, MO
KYTV

Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that has slowed traffic near Missouri State University in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street and National Avenue. The crash involves five vehicles, including a trash truck. Investigators say a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Mobile home fire near Seneca; Residence is a total loss

SENECA, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Wednesday reports of a structure fire at Hwy 43 Mobile Home Park north of Seneca alerted Newton County Central Comm. Seneca Rural Fire Protection Dist., Newton County EMS, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid assistance from Seneca City Fire, Quapaw Nation Fire & EMS and Wyandotte Fire, Redings Mill Fire and Neosho Rural...
SENECA, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
CASSVILLE, MO
ksgf.com

Latest On Driver Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Ozark

(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about the driver who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ozark early Saturday morning. Timothy Shafer and Donna Bailey were shot to death after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Ozark. Police say Shafer was driving the vehicle. He pulled...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dies in head-on car crash

CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
OZARK, MO

