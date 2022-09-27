Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
Sports bike crashes into vehicle, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, reports of a crash between a sports bike and a vehicle on East Newman Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Immediately the westbound lanes of East Newman were closed at Goetz Blvd. On scene we learn the man operating the motorcycle was...
Tractor trailer loses tire and sparks grassfire along I-44 near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept 29, 2022 reports of a grassfire along I-44 near the 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Carthage Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. On the scene...
lakeexpo.com
Camdenton Assistant Superintendent Injured In Crash
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Camdenton Assistant Superintendent was injured in a crash last weekend, on Highway 65. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, on Sunday, Sept. 25, Tomas Hamel, 70, was driving a 2017 Ford F650 when the vehicle failed to yield to a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by 19-year-old Ryce Piper. The two vehicles collided.
KYTV
Crash involving several vehicles slows traffic near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that has slowed traffic near Missouri State University in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elm Street and National Avenue. The crash involves five vehicles, including a trash truck. Investigators say a...
Car travels off road and overturns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, reports of a single vehicle rollover crash near Carl Junction at Joplin St and Gray Fox Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carl Junction Police responded....
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
Mobile home fire near Seneca; Residence is a total loss
SENECA, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Wednesday reports of a structure fire at Hwy 43 Mobile Home Park north of Seneca alerted Newton County Central Comm. Seneca Rural Fire Protection Dist., Newton County EMS, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid assistance from Seneca City Fire, Quapaw Nation Fire & EMS and Wyandotte Fire, Redings Mill Fire and Neosho Rural...
Two people arrested at Springfield gas station after trying to run over people, hitting police car
Springfield Police officers arrested two people Wednesday night after they were called to a disturbance at a convenience store on West Chestnut Expressway.
Newton County Escapee captured in Joplin, located in a travel trailer
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin.
KYTV
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Full sunshine is in store again today with high temperatures down between 5-10 degrees.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
Boy ran over by parade float in Stockton, Mo. seriously injured
STOCKTON, Mo. — Saturday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. a 12-year-old was run over by a parade float being pulled during the Black Walnut Festival Parade. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt M.D. Adams releases details in his initial report. Kiley Robert, 47, of Fair Play, Mo. was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado in the parade northbound on North St. The boy,...
ksgf.com
Latest On Driver Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Ozark
(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about the driver who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ozark early Saturday morning. Timothy Shafer and Donna Bailey were shot to death after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Ozark. Police say Shafer was driving the vehicle. He pulled...
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
KYTV
Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
KYTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield searching for woman who left puppies by dumpster
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield is looking for a woman who abandoned a box of puppies at a dumpster. Security video shows the woman driving up and setting the box by the dumpster. C.A.R.E. says Thursday is the day the trash service usually comes, so this could have been a tragic situation.
KYTV
Springfield Public Works explains grooves along Sunshine Street; drivers say ‘it’s terrible’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those driving daily on Sunshine Street in Springfield asked KY3 why a newly paved road has already been roughed up. The stretch of road is between National and Campbell. And the city says it was necessary and done on purpose. ”I can’t imagine why they would...
