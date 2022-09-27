ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pittsburgh Courier

Vanessa Williams’ Miss America scandal in works as limited series

A limited series based on the scandal that led to Vanessa Williams resigning her historic Miss America crown is making its way to the small screen. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television has obtained the rights to develop a series about Williams’ story. In 1983, Williams became the first...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Trevor Noah leaving ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

On Thursday (September 29), Trevor Noah announced that he will be leaving the Daily Show after his seven-year tenure. “I realized that after seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way,” he told the audience. “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days.”
New Pittsburgh Courier

Caleb McLaughlin gets candid about racism among ‘Stranger Things’ fans

“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin is opening up about the racism he’s experienced from fans of the Netflix hit series. On Sunday (September 25), McLaughlin, 20, got candid about how “Stranger Things” fans have treated him differently than his white costars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp, since the show’s debut in 2016, People reports.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Big Boi shows off pet owl, adding more allure to the legend of OutKast

Andre 3000 and Big Boi set themselves a part from other emcees by delving into their uniqueness. Whether it was their engaging lyricism or eclectic style of fashion, OutKast played by their own rules and made hip-hop history in the 1990s and early 2000s. In their latter years, both artists...
