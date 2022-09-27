Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
Vanessa Williams’ Miss America scandal in works as limited series
A limited series based on the scandal that led to Vanessa Williams resigning her historic Miss America crown is making its way to the small screen. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television has obtained the rights to develop a series about Williams’ story. In 1983, Williams became the first...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Trevor Noah leaving ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years
On Thursday (September 29), Trevor Noah announced that he will be leaving the Daily Show after his seven-year tenure. “I realized that after seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way,” he told the audience. “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days.”
New Pittsburgh Courier
Caleb McLaughlin gets candid about racism among ‘Stranger Things’ fans
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin is opening up about the racism he’s experienced from fans of the Netflix hit series. On Sunday (September 25), McLaughlin, 20, got candid about how “Stranger Things” fans have treated him differently than his white costars, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp, since the show’s debut in 2016, People reports.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announce new job together away from morning show
THE TODAY Show lead anchors Savannah Guthie and Hoda Kotb have teamed up on another hosting gig together. The pair will take their talents away from the morning show to answer questions at the upcoming BravoCon. Savannah and Hoda will roast Andy Cohen next month for some juicy gossip while...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Big Boi shows off pet owl, adding more allure to the legend of OutKast
Andre 3000 and Big Boi set themselves a part from other emcees by delving into their uniqueness. Whether it was their engaging lyricism or eclectic style of fashion, OutKast played by their own rules and made hip-hop history in the 1990s and early 2000s. In their latter years, both artists...
