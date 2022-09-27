Read full article on original website
Fire leaves Storm Lake family without a home
A home in Storm Lake has been called a total loss after a fire in Storm Lake on Thursday.
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
Two Wisconsin Residents Sent to Hospital After Collison Near Lake Park
(Lake Park)--Two people from Wisconsin were seriously injured in a two vehicle accident Sunday south of Lake Park. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34. Deputies say 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on M-27 and 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on A-34 driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf. Montague stopped and then proceeded to enter the intersection in front of Reverts. Reverts was unable to stop in time and collided with Montague. Reverts’ vehicle spun around and came to rest in the northwest corner of the intersection. Montague’s vehicle continued northwest and came to rest in a cornfield.
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Blaze at Sioux County Convenience Store
Hull, IA (KICD)– Fire crews from around Sioux County worked together to knock down a large fire at a Hull business Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley were all called to the Casey’s General Store where the photos from law enforcement show flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.
15-Year-Old Escapes Injury in Rollover Accident
(Spencer)--A 15-year-old girl escaped injury in a rollover accident Wednesday morning near Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 7:30 a.m., the teen lost control of a 2013 Kia Sportage while traveling westbound in the 2400 block of 330th Street. The vehicle started to fishtail after crossing a bridge. It went into the ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its top.
Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus
Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
Everly Woman Dies In Accident Near Peterson
Peterson, Iowa — An Everly woman has died as the result of an accident near Peterson on Tuesday evening. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes appears to have been southbound on M27 about four miles north of Peterson, when her 2003 GMC Envoy left the roadway to the right. They say it appears that she over-corrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Sherburn Woman Injured in Rollover Accident on I-90
(Lakefield, MN)--A Sherburn woman was sent to the hospital after a single vehicle accident Wednesday evening on Interstate 90 in Jackson County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 7:05 pm , two miles west of the Highway 86 exit. The patrol says a 2015 Chrysler Town and...
Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields
Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
Everly Woman and Newborn Die From Injuries Sustained in Accident Near Peterson
(Peterson)--An Everly woman and her newborn baby have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 pm on County Road M-27, about three miles north of Peterson. Courtney Engeltjes was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy southbound on M-27, left the roadway to the right, over corrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Ocheyedan Man Facing Charges for Shooting Objects at House in Sibley
(Sibley)--An Ocheyedan man was arrested Monday evening on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and OWI-first offense. The arrest of 36-year-old Scott Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The caller showed the...
Two Men From Twin Cities Area Taken To Hospital After Mishap Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — Two men from the twin cities area were taken to the hospital after a mishap on Monday evening near Rock Valley. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:15 p.m., 23-year-old Carlos Aguila of Eagan, Minnesota, was driving a 2017 Kenworth straight truck northbound on Chestnut Avenue eight miles southwest of Rock Valley, when he drove onto the shoulder and lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled on to its side.
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Sisters become new owners of The Garage
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
Everly Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident North of Peterson
(Peterson)--An Everly woman was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident early Tuesday evening north of Peterson. Just before 5:55 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover in the 4700 block of M-27. Upon arrival, deputies determined that Courtney Engeltjes was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy southbound on M-27, left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
One injured in collision near Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of 480th Street and Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. Seventy-six-year-old Gene Ray Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving east on 480th Street when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided with...
Spirit Lake Man Facing Charges After Incident on Highway 9
(Lake Park)--A Spirit Lake man is facing charges following an incident Sunday on Highway 9 near the Dickinson/Osceola county line. A criminal complaint filed by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office accuses 20-year-old Bryce Baumann of punching a person in the face several times while the victim was seated in a vehicle, and that Baumann allegedly continued to fight against the victim and others until he could be restrained by several passersby. The complaint states the victim sustained a cut on his right eye, along with a sore back and knee. The alleged incident took place around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.
