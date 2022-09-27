Read full article on original website
mygateway.news
Addison Van Damme is 17th Annual Chili Fest Button designer
BALDWIN, WI – Addison Van Damme has won bragging rights and has her picture in the Woodville Leader. Addison Van Damme is a 4th grader at Greenfield Elementary School. She was selected by the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as this year’s 17th Annual Chili Fest Button design winner.
mygateway.news
St Matthew and St. Peter Lutheran Churches install Rev. Kenley Mann as new Pastor
Submitted by Terry Miller, St. Mathew’s Lutheran Church. TOWN OF CADY, SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Sunday, September 25, 2022, St Matthew Lutheran Church of Spring Valley and St Peter Lutheran Church of Elmwood, Wisconsin, installed a new minister of the Word. For nearly two years these two Sister Churches of St Matthew of Spring Valley and St. Peter of Elmwood have sent out Call Letters for a pastor to serve these our congregations in both communities. On September first, 2022, we received the welcome news that Pastor Kenley Mann of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) accepted the call to serve these Sister Congregations.
mygateway.news
Spring Valley chosen for Little Free Library Eagle Scout Project
SPRING VALLEY, WI – Spring Valley, Wisconsin was chosen for the installation of two new registered Little Free Libraries (LFL) last Thursday, September 22, 2022, by Boy Scout Jacob Woolery. He is now about to complete his Eagle project as a sophomore at Hudson High School in Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 213. Woolery with the help of his dad Brian Woolery- Assistant Scoutmaster, Mom Angie Woolery, also Troop Treasurer and committee member along with Mike Grikis a family friend installed two of the LFL’s in Spring Valley last Thursday. The Troop 213 Scoutmaster is Tim Phillips.
mspmag.com
Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI
Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge's iconic riverside property in Northeast Minneapolis is on the market for $6 million. "Psycho Suzi's will stay open and keep creating magical mayhem until a sale occurs...and hopefully beyond," owner Leslie Bock, who said she is retiring, wrote in an email to Bring Me The News.
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Amber Alert, Chippewa County teen missing
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. - An Amber Alert was issued Saturday, Oct. 1 for Kryssy King, 15, missing from Chippewa County, Wisconsin. She's believed to be with Trevor Blackburn, 22. King was last seen Friday, Sept. 30 around 11:30 p.m. at her home in Holcombe, Wisconsin. King is 5'3" tall and...
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Red Wing, MN
Red Wing Minnesota prides itself on being unique and charming. It’s a small lakeside town that is an artist’s dream. The people who live here work hard, but they play hard as well. Many people come here for boating and fishing but also for breweries and eateries. If...
Hudson Star-Observer
Friday night Big Rivers football recap
Chippewa Falls stunned River Falls in overtime to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season while Hudson took care of Eau Claire North to move into a first place tie with River Falls and New Richmond earned a 10-point win at Menomonie. Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14.
wpr.org
School board meeting in small Wisconsin town heats up over transgender policy
In a small northwest Wisconsin community, a controversy is unfolding over the school district's policy to allow transgender and gender non-conforming students to change the name and pronouns they use at school without telling their parents. The debate mirrors rhetoric overtaking districts across the state and around the country. After...
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
TOWN OF WAUBEEK (Pepin County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a commercial truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Pepin County. According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at 8:23 a.m. on Highway 25 south of Ingram Road in the Town of Waubeek, or about two miles north of Durand near the Durand Rod & Gun Club, Thursday.
Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park
Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium. The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large...
Park Center High School football game evacuated after 'disruption' in stands
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a Friday night's homecoming football game at Park Center High School against SMB was evacuated as a precaution after "unruly juveniles" started a disruption in the stands. In a letter to students and staff, Park Center High School principal Heather Miller-Cink said the...
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
