How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
In Bac Lieu, there is a very special architectural theater, inspired by Vietnamese symbols
The whole project with special architecture, including the theater, was invested with great expense and was confirmed as a Vietnamese record. Referring to the famous tourist attractions of the Mekong Delta region, tourists often think of Can Tho with Ninh Kieu wharf, floating markets and rivers, to Ben Tre with leaning coconut trees or to Ca Mau cape. However, few people know that in this area there is also an extremely rich Bac Lieu.
The genius of Cézanne, Black beauty and a sci-fi voyage – the week in art
The mountain, the apples and so much more – a chance to encounter true genius. Tate Modern, London, from 5 October-12 March. Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of Imagination. A journey through the genre that turns science into fantasy while, at its greatest, making you think about science...
Smedley Butler, American empire & war profiteering subject of new book
The United States began flexing its overseas muscles at the outset of the 20th Century — slowly at first, and later with more regularity and greater impact. In doing so, the country enmeshed itself in several smaller conflicts that not only combatted colonialist powers but delivered distinct advantages to the young nation. There was the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War, the Boxer Rebellion and a series of fights known as the Banana Wars.
Curatorial Duo Behind 2022 Lyon Biennale Discuss Organizing Their Exhibition: ‘This Is a Manifesto. This Is the Only Way Forward’
In a year packed with international biennales, thanks to a series of postponements during the pandemic, the recently opened 16th edition of Lyon Biennale, which runs until December 31 in the ancient French city, garnered a great deal of attention ahead of its opening. Not because of political controversies or headline-grabbing artworks as is often the case in today’s art world, but mainly due to the biennale’s appointed curators Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath. In the beginning of 2022, they took on the helm as co-directors of the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, one of the largest contemporary art centers in Germany....
