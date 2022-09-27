ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

TheDailyBeast

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church

Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success

NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
wasatchmag.com

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Utah haunted house ranks as one of the best in America

Utah’s Fear Factory haunted house in Salt Lake City was named one of 2022’s best haunted attractions in the U.S. according to the Haunted Attractions Association. For 10 months out of the year, the abandoned factory at the entrance to Salt Lake City lies dormant, but from Sept. 9 to Nov. 5, Fear Factory opens its doors to welcome Utah’s haunted-house lovers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Deena is a huge hit at at FanX

On Good Things Utah this morning – We have all the pictures from the huge turnout at FanX in Salt Lake City over the weekend – including Deena dressed as her Miss Frizzle best!. Plus, a Utah grandmother is making national headlines for offering to carry her daughter-in-law’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos

The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
ORLANDO, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Persephone Chanel Nolazco – Cache Valley Daily

Our dear sweet baby girl, Persephone Chanel Nolazco, was lifted into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on April 12, 2021, to Juan Nolazco Jr. and Elisa Nolazco in Ogden, UT. Persephone was baptized on September 17, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
LOGAN, UT
Fox News

Mountain lion attacks women on Utah trail

Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said.
UTAH STATE

