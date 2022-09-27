Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church
Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
BYU Newsnet
Utah haunted house ranks as one of the best in America
Utah’s Fear Factory haunted house in Salt Lake City was named one of 2022’s best haunted attractions in the U.S. according to the Haunted Attractions Association. For 10 months out of the year, the abandoned factory at the entrance to Salt Lake City lies dormant, but from Sept. 9 to Nov. 5, Fear Factory opens its doors to welcome Utah’s haunted-house lovers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Newsnet
70s-themed Cougar Skate night draws nearly 300 students
Roughly 300 students crowded the BYU Wilkinson Center Ballroom Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the 70s-themed Cougar Skate. A disco ball and colored lights helped set the mood, while music from the 70s played from the speakers. BYU junior Ella Justice, director of the Cougar Skate events,...
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
These are the best — and worst — U.S. cities for country music
What are the best cities for country music in the U.S.? Nashville is the best city for country music fans. New York and Salt Lake City are good cities for country music fans. Which cities in the U.S. have the most country music concerts?
BYU Newsnet
BYU students reflect on National Good Neighbor Day
According to the National Good Neighbor Day website, being a good neighbor means “to make connections, invitations, stay aware and be available.” Individuals participated in the good neighbor movement by posting on social media with the hashtag #goodneighborday. Through its AIMS, BYU encourages students, staff, and alumni to...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC 4
Deena is a huge hit at at FanX
On Good Things Utah this morning – We have all the pictures from the huge turnout at FanX in Salt Lake City over the weekend – including Deena dressed as her Miss Frizzle best!. Plus, a Utah grandmother is making national headlines for offering to carry her daughter-in-law’s...
lehifreepress.com
Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos
The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
kjzz.com
Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BYU Newsnet
Video of the Day: Bobcat sighting in Draper￼
A bobcat was seen in the Steep Mountain area on Sept. 24 in Draper. The bobcat stares at the camera for a few seconds and then walks back into the brush.
kvnutalk
Persephone Chanel Nolazco – Cache Valley Daily
Our dear sweet baby girl, Persephone Chanel Nolazco, was lifted into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on April 12, 2021, to Juan Nolazco Jr. and Elisa Nolazco in Ogden, UT. Persephone was baptized on September 17, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
BYU Newsnet
Wild edibles tour on BYU campus invites individuals to use plants under their feet
BYU plant and wildlife sciences professor Tom Smith took a group on an early morning wild edible tour around BYU campus on Sept. 24. Smith said he has been eating and using wild plants for a long time. “I do not live off the land. It is more about making...
Temple Square renovation: See the latest photos
Excavation of the now-demolished South Visitors Center is complete and construction of pavilions and a new guest building is under way at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
BYU Newsnet
“It felt like coming home”: BYU Jerusalem Center alumni revisit the Holy Land
A select group of Jerusalem Center alumni were able to revisit familiar sites and stay in the Jerusalem Center once more on a trip organized and planned by volunteers from the BYU Jerusalem Center Alumni Sept. 4-15. April Cobb, chair of the alumni organization, said, “I want people to be...
Mountain lion attacks women on Utah trail
Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said.
kuer.org
Utah’s apartment building spree isn’t satiating its hunger for housing
Even as Utah’s housing market cools down, the rental market continues to heat up. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute looks at the change in the Wasatch Front’s apartment market as more residents scramble to rent due to unattainable housing prices. Dejan Eskic, a...
Comments / 1