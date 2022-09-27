Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri
Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 30th, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former youth pastor is set to serve more time in prison than the age of his child sex abuse victim. Jesse Vargas from New York has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for the 2013 sexual abuse of an eleven-year-old Missouri girl. Vargas met the child at a religious camp in Michigan where he worked. The victim, who’s now 15 said in court, “Over the course of the next four years Jesse played with my family and I like frogs in a pot…slowly increasing the temperature of his manipulation until we each were unaware of the water we had been submerged in, let alone its suddenly scalding temperature.”
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday
It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
Biden admin. approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
Missouri’s gas price average back down this week
According to AAA's Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the average gas price for unregulated fuel statewide is now $3.35.
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
missouribusinessalert.com
Recreational marijuana amendment sparks support in rural Missouri
In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was shocked. She knew little about medical marijuana and, as many do, thought it was just...
KOMU
Missouri electric line crews head to Orlando for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
COLUMBIA − Missouri electric line crews are headed to Florida to help in recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday evening. The greatest threat now is expected to be on Florida's west coast near Tampa, between Longboat Key and Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday
The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
Best Missouri scratchers game? Odds and strategies
There are several websites using different methods to track the odds of winning Missouri scratch-off lottery games.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Comments / 0