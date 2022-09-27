ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri

Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 30th, 2022

(St. Louis, MO) -- A former youth pastor is set to serve more time in prison than the age of his child sex abuse victim. Jesse Vargas from New York has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for the 2013 sexual abuse of an eleven-year-old Missouri girl. Vargas met the child at a religious camp in Michigan where he worked. The victim, who’s now 15 said in court, “Over the course of the next four years Jesse played with my family and I like frogs in a pot…slowly increasing the temperature of his manipulation until we each were unaware of the water we had been submerged in, let alone its suddenly scalding temperature.”
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Recreational marijuana amendment sparks support in rural Missouri

In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was shocked. She knew little about medical marijuana and, as many do, thought it was just...
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
