ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

15 year old author sells book at Hostfest

MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
MINOT, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Society
City
Bismarck, ND
US 103.3

Here Is A Glance At Bismarck’s Amazing Parade Of Homes

The Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association's much-anticipated event. This weekend, September 30th - October 2nd, BE READY TO BE AMAZED!. Tickets are available online or at ANY home on the parade route!. This tour is a collection of fine homes built by the people we know right here in the 701!
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Looking For New Owners

Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Baby On Board
wdayradionow.com

Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved

(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
KFYR-TV

Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first week of trial for Nikki Sue Entzel wraps up, the state continues to build out their case. They say Nikki and a man named Earl Howard plotted to kill Nikki’s husband and light their home on fire. Now, state’s attorney Julie Lawyer is working to connect the pair together and place them at the crime scene.
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
TOWER CITY, ND
KX News

Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
KFYR-TV

New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Oktoberfest celebrated in the Capital City

Bismarck State College blocked off a road making room for all the festivities of Oktober Fest. The holiday is celebrated at the end of September and runs through October. In the Capital City, they’re celebrating until the third of October. “We have some German roots here in North Dakota. Some of these things bring back […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy