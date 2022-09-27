Read full article on original website
Related
Chase Hurdle’s story coming to Paramount+ docuseries ‘Never Seen Again’
Never Seen Again Director and Producer Anthony Cantor was looking through Facebook groups across each state in an effort to find missing persons whose stories don't get that "wall-to-wall" national coverage when he stumbled upon a story from KX about Chase.
A bus load of concerns: One parent worried about the school bus schedule
One parent shares her concerns about the ongoing problem.
KFYR-TV
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Is A Glance At Bismarck’s Amazing Parade Of Homes
The Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association's much-anticipated event. This weekend, September 30th - October 2nd, BE READY TO BE AMAZED!. Tickets are available online or at ANY home on the parade route!. This tour is a collection of fine homes built by the people we know right here in the 701!
Four Or More Cats/Dogs, You Need Special Bismarck License
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Looking For New Owners
Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 things to do in the fall in North Dakota
Autumn is full of adventures, activities, and lively events.
Amazing Turnaround - Story Of Hope & Prayers In Bismarck
"...I'll always be by your side no matter what"
wdayradionow.com
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
Bismarck Named One Of The Least ______ Cities In The Country
What are the people of Bismarck known for? Any guesses?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first week of trial for Nikki Sue Entzel wraps up, the state continues to build out their case. They say Nikki and a man named Earl Howard plotted to kill Nikki’s husband and light their home on fire. Now, state’s attorney Julie Lawyer is working to connect the pair together and place them at the crime scene.
kvrr.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
What BPD says you can do about local car vandalism
The biggest tip Officer Clint Fuller gave is to park your car near a location where surveillance is. Or you can simply park it in a lit parking lot or garage.
Kids Being Kids, Or Time For Authorities To Step In? — Have You Seen This?
Over the past couple weeks, I've stumbled across a few posts documenting an issue that keeps happening at our local parks. Trash, trash, and more trash... people are saying teenagers are throwing their trash all around our parks, leaving Parks and Rec personnel with quite the task in the mornings.
KFYR-TV
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
KFYR-TV
Victim’s ex-wife testifies during third day of murder-arson conspiracy trial
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state continued to build their case against Nikki Sue Entzel on the third day of trial in Burleigh County. Nikki stands accused of conspiring with Earl Howard to murder her husband and burn the body and the evidence almost three years ago, but since she was arrested, she’s maintained her innocence.
Oktoberfest celebrated in the Capital City
Bismarck State College blocked off a road making room for all the festivities of Oktober Fest. The holiday is celebrated at the end of September and runs through October. In the Capital City, they’re celebrating until the third of October. “We have some German roots here in North Dakota. Some of these things bring back […]
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0