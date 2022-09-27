ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Radar | Tracking Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina is under a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian heads for our state. Ian is expected to cause potential flooding and power outages. You can track Ian's every move with WXII 12's Weather Radar. Click here for WXII 12 Interactive Radar, where you can zoom down to street level.
How to report an outage in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the South Carolina coast and is expected to cause damage, including high winds, heavy rains and flash floods. While most of the storm has moved out of the Charlotte area, there are still impacts being felt, chiefly with power outages. 🌩️...
Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’

Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
Hurricane Ian | Live Florida Beach Cameras

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hurricane Ianis expected to bring catastrophic destruction and damage to Florida. Here's a list of Florida beach cameras where you can view as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida. More weather coverage: Closing and delays | Latest weather forecast | Post pictures to the uLocal...
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List

A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
