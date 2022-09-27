Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Live Radar | Tracking Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina is under a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian heads for our state. Ian is expected to cause potential flooding and power outages. You can track Ian's every move with WXII 12's Weather Radar. Click here for WXII 12 Interactive Radar, where you can zoom down to street level.
WXII 12
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad expected to travel over VA by Saturday afternoon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Atropical storm warning is in effect across North Carolina as the center of Hurricane Ian makes a third landfall in South Carolina. North Carolina is under a state of emergency as Ian is expected to bring power outages and possible flooding to the state. Already, Ian...
How to report an outage in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the South Carolina coast and is expected to cause damage, including high winds, heavy rains and flash floods. While most of the storm has moved out of the Charlotte area, there are still impacts being felt, chiefly with power outages. 🌩️...
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
WXII 12
Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Cities Rank Among ‘Best Places To Live In The U.S.’
Money magazine has just come out with their annual list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. They looked at towns and cities with a population of at least 20,000, weighing them on criteria such as cost of living, economic opportunity, and diversity. The Southeast is well...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
cbs17
THE LIST: Ian closures, cancelations, and postponed events in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events across North Carolina and the Triangle are canceled or postponed this weekend because of Tropical Storm Ian. The former hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 storm on Wednesday.
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
Wind, rain, storm surge -- watch the storm move through NC in real time.
WXII 12
Hurricane Ian | Live Florida Beach Cameras
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hurricane Ianis expected to bring catastrophic destruction and damage to Florida. Here's a list of Florida beach cameras where you can view as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida. More weather coverage: Closing and delays | Latest weather forecast | Post pictures to the uLocal...
BET
North Carolina Halloween Display Depicting Man Hanging From Tree Taken Down After Complaints
A Halloween decoration in Harnett County, North Carolina is sparking controversy, which led to its removal. According to WRAL, the display, shared by hundreds of people on Facebook, appears to show a full-dressed man with his hands tied behind his back hanging from a tree outside a home in Coats.
North Carolina schools opt to close, alter Friday schedules due to arrival of Tropical Storm Ian
With Tropical Storm Ian expected to dump several inches of rain across North Carolina, some places are opting to close Friday.
WXII 12
Power outages on the rise as Ian batters Carolinas; how to report power outages
Ian could mean power outages. Keep this so that you can easily report an outage and find out when service will be restored. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages have increased in North Carolina as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state Friday from the storm’s South Carolina landfall.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival
North Carolina could see heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
cbs17
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
Hurricane Ian could hit NC later this week. Here’s how to prepare for the storm.
Here are early predictions on how much rain the state could see.
