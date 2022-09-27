ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

iHeartRadio

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Of Soul Music Covers

In addition to his highly-anticipated 2023 tour, Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album. Only the Strong Survive, which arrives November 11th via Columbia Records, will be a collection of soul music covers. In a statement per Pitchfork, Springsteen explained the forthcoming project:. "I wanted to make an album where...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
ClutchPoints

Bob Dylan’s Net Worth in 2022

Bob Dylan’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. Dylan is a popular musician who has released hit songs such as Like a Rolling Stone, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall, and many more. To his name, Dylan has won 10 Grammy awards, one Oscar, and an Academy Award. For this piece, let’s take a closer […] The post Bob Dylan’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices

When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
The Daily South

Faith Hill To Receive Award From National Cowgirl Museum And Hall Of Fame

Country icon Faith Hill has been a lot of places. She has road-tripped across the country, toured the world, played the Grand Ole Opry, and graced the stages of the CMAs, ACMs, and Grammy Awards. Despite more than two decades in the country and pop music worlds, and more accolades than you can shake a Stetson at, there are still some places she's hasn't been yet. Now, she can cross one spot off the list: The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.
FORT WORTH, TX
American Songwriter

Review: Amy Ray Looks Towards Distant Horizons

Amy Ray is on a good roll lately. Recently accorded a lifetime achievement award for her efforts as part of the Indigo Girls, and a proud mom as well, she can also revel in the release of her seventh solo album, a dynamic set of songs that gives her an identity of her own, even as the Indigos continue to enjoy their own success. Ray isn’t reticent about venturing out on her own, purveying a sound that’s markedly different from the approach she takes with her day job, but equally emphatic all on its own.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Blending

As High Vis frontman Graham Sayle explains, the title of the London band’s latest album, Blending, is Liverpool slang for looking sharp—“Like ah, lad, you’re blending.” The quintet’s second LP, however, has little to do with getting a fit off and everything to do with breaking down the superficial posturing that drives us apart. High Vis are no strangers to raging against the machine; on their 2019 debut, No Sense No Feeling, they sang candidly about the nihilism permeating their lives in working-class Britain. Blending explores themes of class consciousness and anti-capitalism through a more emotional perspective. Like Turnstile’s funk-inflected hardcore, High Vis’ Britpop-infused post-punk brings an electrifying softness to its own rough edges.
ROCK MUSIC

