Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Of Soul Music Covers
In addition to his highly-anticipated 2023 tour, Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album. Only the Strong Survive, which arrives November 11th via Columbia Records, will be a collection of soul music covers. In a statement per Pitchfork, Springsteen explained the forthcoming project:. "I wanted to make an album where...
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Bob Dylan’s Net Worth in 2022
Bob Dylan’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. Dylan is a popular musician who has released hit songs such as Like a Rolling Stone, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall, and many more. To his name, Dylan has won 10 Grammy awards, one Oscar, and an Academy Award. For this piece, let’s take a closer […] The post Bob Dylan’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices
When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
The Daily South
Faith Hill To Receive Award From National Cowgirl Museum And Hall Of Fame
Country icon Faith Hill has been a lot of places. She has road-tripped across the country, toured the world, played the Grand Ole Opry, and graced the stages of the CMAs, ACMs, and Grammy Awards. Despite more than two decades in the country and pop music worlds, and more accolades than you can shake a Stetson at, there are still some places she's hasn't been yet. Now, she can cross one spot off the list: The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.
Gabe Lee Tackles Moving On In Soulful Heartbreaker, “Over You”
Yep, this new album Gabe Lee has in the works, The Hometown Kid, already has the potential to be his best work to date. And we’re talking about the same guy who dropped one of the best albums of 2020 with Honky Tonk Hell. Although we aren’t getting the...
Review: Amy Ray Looks Towards Distant Horizons
Amy Ray is on a good roll lately. Recently accorded a lifetime achievement award for her efforts as part of the Indigo Girls, and a proud mom as well, she can also revel in the release of her seventh solo album, a dynamic set of songs that gives her an identity of her own, even as the Indigos continue to enjoy their own success. Ray isn’t reticent about venturing out on her own, purveying a sound that’s markedly different from the approach she takes with her day job, but equally emphatic all on its own.
Musical Kinky Boots is back in the more intimate space of Stage 42
The musical Kinky Boots, as famous for its stilettos as its score, is back. The show is now being performed in the off-Broadway theatre, Stage 42.
Tom Petty’s 1997 Fillmore Residency Gets Box Set Treatment
A box set culled from a series of shows Tom Petty considered a highlight of his career will be released in November. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) will be released in several configurations on Nov. 25. It will feature recordings from the band's 20-concert residency...
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
Michelle Pfeiffer Shared A Sweet Tribute To Coolio And His "Gracious" Personality
Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to share memories of her friend, late rapper Coolio.
The Joan Jett albums you should definitely own
The leather-clad leader of the gang, Joan Jett was a teenage sensation with The Runaways and the ultimate queen of noise. These are her best albums
The Tallest Man on Earth Shares New Hank Williams Cover, Announces New Covers Album ‘Too Late for Edelweiss’
Swedish standout songwriter and performer, The Tallest Man on Earth, has announced an upcoming covers album, Too Late for Edelweiss, set to drop on September 23 on ANTI-. It’s his first release since the 2019 LP, I Love You. Itʼs A Fever Dream. To celebrate the news, the...
Noah Hicks Demonstrates Ingenious Songwriting on New EP ‘Tripping Over My Boots’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Noah Hicks couldn’t wrap his head around making music a career, until he did. In 2020, the singer moved from his home in Georgia to take a stab at music in Nashville — with his guitar and songs to prove he had something special in hand. “I never...
Why Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Is One of the Greatest Albums of All Time
We've always thought that Alice in Chains' sophomore album Dirt is one of the greatest albums of all time, but for its 30th anniversary, we wanted to do something special to honor it, so we created a mini-documentary. Nirvana's Nevermind knocked Michael Jackson's Dangerous from the top of the album...
Blending
As High Vis frontman Graham Sayle explains, the title of the London band’s latest album, Blending, is Liverpool slang for looking sharp—“Like ah, lad, you’re blending.” The quintet’s second LP, however, has little to do with getting a fit off and everything to do with breaking down the superficial posturing that drives us apart. High Vis are no strangers to raging against the machine; on their 2019 debut, No Sense No Feeling, they sang candidly about the nihilism permeating their lives in working-class Britain. Blending explores themes of class consciousness and anti-capitalism through a more emotional perspective. Like Turnstile’s funk-inflected hardcore, High Vis’ Britpop-infused post-punk brings an electrifying softness to its own rough edges.
