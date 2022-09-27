ATTENTION: CLARK COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS AND PARENTS. The Rogers Foundation to Award Nearly Two Million Dollars in College Scholarships to CCSD High School Seniors. Applications for college scholarships are now being accepted by Southern Nevada’s premier champion of arts and education, The Rogers Foundation. Those interested in scholarship opportunities are urged to discover the minimum eligibility requirements and apply directly online via The Rogers Foundation’s website at therogers.foundation/scholarships to meet the Feb. 5 deadline. While applicants are required to complete the SAT or ACT, there is no minimum score requirement.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO