Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Ferraro’s Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menus For Nov. 24
Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MENUS FOR NOV. 24. Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature special Thanksgiving menus on Thursday, Nov. 24, for dine-in and take-out. Both meals include a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flare. The Thanksgiving...
Two Million Dollars in College Scholarships Available for CCSD Seniors
ATTENTION: CLARK COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS AND PARENTS. The Rogers Foundation to Award Nearly Two Million Dollars in College Scholarships to CCSD High School Seniors. Applications for college scholarships are now being accepted by Southern Nevada’s premier champion of arts and education, The Rogers Foundation. Those interested in scholarship opportunities are urged to discover the minimum eligibility requirements and apply directly online via The Rogers Foundation’s website at therogers.foundation/scholarships to meet the Feb. 5 deadline. While applicants are required to complete the SAT or ACT, there is no minimum score requirement.
The Underground Speakeasy At The Mob Museum Features Live Music, Seasonal Cocktails, Halloween Festivities In October
L to R: Itsy Bitsy Halloween Cocktail; Promotional Graphic for Halloween in The Underground. (Photos courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AT THE MOB MUSEUM FEATURES LIVE. MUSIC, SEASONAL COCKTAILS, HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES IN OCTOBER. This October, The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum, the National Museum...
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Updated Entertainment Schedule
Letdown has been added as support for The Warning – October 7. Meyhem Lauren has been added as support for Action Bronson – October 15. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Khruangbin – Space Walk...
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates. Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden “Artfully Autumn” display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
Judgment is coming to Freakling Bros. Horror Shows for 30th horrifying year
JUDGMENT IS COMING TO FREAKLING BROS. HORROR SHOWS FOR 30TH HORRIFYING YEAR. Award-winning horror shows return Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 with three expertly-crafted, nationally-ranked haunts, fortune tellers, food trucks and two haunting new rooms. Two new rooms – JUDGMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming and LAST RITES to debut...
UNLV BASEBALL HEAD COACH STAN STOLTE SIGNS NEW FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT
UNLV BASEBALL HEAD COACH STAN STOLTE SIGNS NEW FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT. Mountain West Coach of the Year’s extension secures him through 2026 season. UNLV Baseball Head Coach Stan Stolte has signed a new four-year contract, President Keith E. Whitfield and Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced Wednesday. Stolte, who took...
Fear Factory Las Vegas new interactive haunt experience opens this Sat., Oct. 1 at Tivoli Village
CELEBRATE SPOOKY SEASON AT FEAR FACTORY LAS VEGAS STARTING OCTOBER 1. Experience four different interactive attractions all under one roof inside Tivoli Village. WHAT: Fear Factory Las Vegas is an all-new interactive experience celebrating all things monsters, macabre, and more! Spanning more than 10,000 sq. ft., Fear Factory Las Vegas houses not one, not two, but four different attractions, all under one roof!
Tom Jones, Tracy Lawrence, The Bellamy Brothers, Easton Corbin, Junior Brown, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob’s Texas In October
Tom Jones, Tracy Lawrence, The Bellamy Brothers, Easton Corbin, Junior Brown, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob’s Texas In October. New Shows Announced and Tickets Available Including Sam Riggs, Joe Nichols, REO Speedwagon, The Panhandlers, Eli Young Band, and More. Tickets Available For Ned LeDoux September...
