Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on Their Mother-Son Dynamic in CBS' 'So Help Me Todd' (Exclusive)
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new drama, So Help Me Todd, which follows razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd, as her law firm's in-house investigator. ET was first on the Vancouver set in August, where Harden and Astin previewed their series, which premieres Thursday.
bravotv.com
Honestly, Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Opens with So Much Drama (VIDEO)
Get your first look at the opening moments of the Season 3 premiere of RHOSLC right now. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is here. Well, it’ll be here, more specifically, in just a few hours on Wednesday, September 28, at 9/8c on Bravo. But if you can’t wait until then (and who could blame you?), we have the first few minutes of the season premiere for you to watch now. Like, right now.
bravotv.com
We Just Got Some New Intel on Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow’s Budding Friendship
In a first look at the October 5 episode of RHOSLC, we also realized that Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks have something in common we never noticed before. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have just kicked off, but we’re already getting a sense of some of the new and changing dynamics within the group. You can bet those changes have, of course, led to drama, as we saw in the September 28 season premiere.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: How 1 Casting Announcement Could Mean Rip Will Finally Find Out the Truth About Beth and Jamie
Details about the highly-anticipated season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ have been kept under lock and key — accept for cast announcements and some producer comments.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”
Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder. During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed. More from The...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
Quinta Brunson Says She’ll ‘Never’ Produce, Write, and Star in a Show After ‘Abbott Elementary’
'Abbott Elementary' made Quinta Brunson a star, but the series is a lot of work for the creator. She explains why she doesn't plan to do it all again.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Peta Murgatroyd Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Is 'Going Very Big' After Moving to Streaming (Exclusive)
Peta Murgatroyd is ready for her epic Dancing With the Stars return! ET spoke with Peta and several other DWTS pros as they shot a portion of their opening number at Disneyland, and the dancer promised that big things are coming in season 31. "It’s just bigger and better than...
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
WHAS 11
'Ghosts' Cast Tease Season 2 and Their Dream A-List Guest Stars (Exclusive)
The Ghosts cast got all dressed up as they posed for a CBS Watch magazine spread and teased season 2, which kicks off Thursday on CBS. Only ET was with the ensemble as they reflected on the comedy's breakout first season and offered a glimpse into what awaits the crew as they begin a new chapter.
WHAS 11
'CSI: Vegas': Marg Helgenberger Reveals How Catherine Fits Into the Mystery of Season 2 (Exclusive)
Marg Helgenberger steps back into the shoes of Catherine Willows on CSI: Vegas, and only ET was on location in Las Vegas, Nevada, while they filmed Thursday's season 2 premiere to welcome the veteran actress back to the CSI franchise -- and find out just how she fits into the new normal.
‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look
UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
WHAS 11
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
Comments / 0