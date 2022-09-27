Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Although Samsung's extensive fall Discover sales event is technically not over yet, by far the greatest deal on the company's best tablet right now comes from Best Buy rather than the manufacturer's official US website. This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered...
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders reveal minimal design changes
New renders show what the Galaxy S23 Ultra will supposedly look like. Samsung is expected to reveal the phone early next year.
Android Headlines
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Coming With "Greatly Improved" GPU, NPU & ISP
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is right around the corner, and a well-known tipster just shared more information about the chip. Ice Universe claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is coming with “greatly improved” GPU, NPU, and ISP. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will deliver “greatly improved”...
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
Phone Arena
Amazon brings the excellent Motorola Edge (2021) mid-ranger down to a lower than ever price
If you want to bring your contribution to Motorola's continued US smartphone market success but can't afford the oft-discounted Edge+ (2022) flagship or hot new Edge (2022) mid-ranger while the first-gen Edge beaut from 2020 feels a bit long in the tooth, Amazon has the perfect deal right now. Closely...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Are you excited about the Galaxy S23? Which model are you most hyped about?
With Apple’s iPhone 14 event well behind us, it is safe to say that for the next couple of months the smartphone news cycle is going to be dominated by Android devices. Hence, the narrative will be set by Google (which will soon launch its Pixel 7 lineup), OnePlus and, of course, Samsung.
Phone Arena
Here is how iPhone 15 Ultra may benefit from iPhone 14 Pro's popularity [renders included]
Of all the iPhone 14 models, the priciest iPhone 14 Pro Max variant has apparently been the most successful so far, followed by the smaller iPhone 14 Pro. This could have implications for how Apple positions next year's rumored iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Series May Launch Sooner Than Expected
According to a well-known tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than expected. Ice Universe went to Twitter to share some of his information related to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than you think. He says that...
Phone Arena
New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series
During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
notebookcheck.net
Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round
Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
Phone Arena
Samsung is updating the old Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 with a bunch of new features
As excited as Samsung and Google's fans must have felt when the two tech giants joined forces to put Wear OS software on many more wrists than ever last year, some of those already in possession of a Galaxy Watch at the time of said announcement were undoubtedly hesitant to celebrate.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
Samsung Galaxy S20 begins its One UI 5 (Android 13) beta program in South Korea
Samsung has begun the beta testing phase of One UI 5 for the Galaxy S20 in South Korea. Samsung's One UI 5 OS is the company's own skin atop Android 13 which should usher in several impactful improvements.
ETOnline.com
Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Series, Z Fold 4 and More
The start of fall is proving to be a great time to update your essential tech for less. If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Even though the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 went on sale on August 26, you can also save on the latest smartphones with eligible trade-ins and bundles.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
Hordes of users have complained that their Galaxy S22 phones have stopped receiving text messages after the September update. As reported by PiunikaWeb, Samsung Community forums and Reddit are filled with posts by Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra owners on the issue. They say that the September update has messed with text messaging and they have to restart their phones several times a day to get messages otherwise they never show up.
Phone Arena
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic keeps the rotating bezel alive at a huge new discount
If there was just one thing that used to set Samsung's smartwatches apart from the competition, that was definitely the unique option to navigate and interact with the user interface using a physical rotating bezel. Of course, not everyone appreciated the heft said component sometimes added to otherwise decidedly elegant...
