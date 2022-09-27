ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always

Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Android Headlines

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Coming With "Greatly Improved" GPU, NPU & ISP

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is right around the corner, and a well-known tipster just shared more information about the chip. Ice Universe claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is coming with “greatly improved” GPU, NPU, and ISP. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will deliver “greatly improved”...
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
Android Headlines

Galaxy S23 Series May Launch Sooner Than Expected

According to a well-known tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than expected. Ice Universe went to Twitter to share some of his information related to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series may launch sooner than you think. He says that...
Phone Arena

New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series

During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
notebookcheck.net

Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round

Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
ETOnline.com

Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Series, Z Fold 4 and More

The start of fall is proving to be a great time to update your essential tech for less. If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Even though the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 went on sale on August 26, you can also save on the latest smartphones with eligible trade-ins and bundles.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you

Hordes of users have complained that their Galaxy S22 phones have stopped receiving text messages after the September update. As reported by PiunikaWeb, Samsung Community forums and Reddit are filled with posts by Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra owners on the issue. They say that the September update has messed with text messaging and they have to restart their phones several times a day to get messages otherwise they never show up.
