Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO