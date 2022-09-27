Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Internal Apple memo leaks; major issue affects the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra
An internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumors indicates that the tech giant is aware of a bug that has been affecting users of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Because this bug affects the microphone, the memo mentions that users might not be able to get Siri to hear them, and recording voice memos could also be problematic. Phone calls are also an issue since whatever the Apple Watch user says won't be heard by the party on the other end of the call.
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 and Tensor G2 - leaving Qualcomm to cuddle up with Samsung - Google's biggest mistake?
If you’re an iPhone or a Samsung user who’s ever considered switching to a Google Pixel flagship phone, this year might be the best time to do that! Of course, that’s because the nearly announced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones will be the best flagships Google’s ever made. The sky is blue. But also, this time around, it doesn’t seem like Apple and Samsung have something particularly special to offer as an alternative…
Phone Arena
Must "G" TV: Google runs this 30-second ad on YouTube for the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch
October 6th is rapidly approaching and on that date, Google will unveil the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and a couple of Nest products. There is also a rumor making the rounds that Google will also give previews of next year's Pixel Tablet and the foldable Pixel Notepad. For Pixel fans looking to push back at their friends who use the Apple ecosystem, these are exciting times indeed.
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 Pro pre-orderers in at least one country might be treated to a free Pixel Watch
Google continues to drop Pixel 7 duo and Pixel Watch images and videos as the launch event draws closer. The company has revealed a fair amount of detail about its forthcoming products and rumors appear to have leaked their prices. Today, a well-known tipster has revealed the pre-order gifts for the phones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
All the key OnePlus 11R specs are already out of the bag, but what exactly is new here?
Because the mobile industry is in a constant state of flux and many smartphone users are almost always thinking about the next big thing their favorite brands might have in the pipeline, it's hardly surprising that we find ourselves discussing the possible strengths and weaknesses of the upcoming OnePlus 11R literally asthe 10T starts shipping in the US.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch 8: What's in the box?
Apple’s wearables really have come a long way. Eight generations in, and the Apple Watch 8 might be the closest we have ever been to perfection. If you are in the market for a wearable and you are already deep within the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch 8 might seem like a natural choice, especially, if you are not willing to splurge on the Apple Watch Ultra. But what exactly will you be getting?
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a fashion-forward treatment from PROSTO
The Galaxy Z Flip is by far Samsung’s most fashionable smartphone. Its sleek design is what makes the foldable much more than just an ordinary piece of technology - it is a statement of its owner’s style and identity. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 builds upon this appeal...
Phone Arena
Here is how iPhone 15 Ultra may benefit from iPhone 14 Pro's popularity [renders included]
Of all the iPhone 14 models, the priciest iPhone 14 Pro Max variant has apparently been the most successful so far, followed by the smaller iPhone 14 Pro. This could have implications for how Apple positions next year's rumored iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Best Motorola Cyber Monday 2022 deals: expectations
Just a couple of months are now left before one of the biggest shopping events of the year – the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events – come to grace us with irresistible offers. And although November may seem far away right now, it's always great to be prepared ahead of time for such a big shopping event.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect
Google's Pixel phone events are like no other, as it previews the fall crop of handsets as early as the spring, and the Pixel 7 October event will be no different. After teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, Google went into a summer lull when we heard almost nothing but leaks and rumors about them.
Phone Arena
New phone dialer UI for Pixels with easier to reach icons makes surprise appearance
Earlier this year Google updated the Pixel's phone dialer app to give it a Material You look. The shape-shifting pill-shaped containers for the numbers had a similar feature as the Google Calculator and Lock Screens: tapping on a number to dial a call would change the shape of the pill-shaped container being tapped.
Phone Arena
Samsung is updating the old Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 with a bunch of new features
As excited as Samsung and Google's fans must have felt when the two tech giants joined forces to put Wear OS software on many more wrists than ever last year, some of those already in possession of a Galaxy Watch at the time of said announcement were undoubtedly hesitant to celebrate.
Phone Arena
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic keeps the rotating bezel alive at a huge new discount
If there was just one thing that used to set Samsung's smartwatches apart from the competition, that was definitely the unique option to navigate and interact with the user interface using a physical rotating bezel. Of course, not everyone appreciated the heft said component sometimes added to otherwise decidedly elegant...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an outright steal right now with S Pen, keyboard, and warranty
Samsung may have abandoned (at least temporarily) its once hugely popular line of Fan Edition phones, but a Galaxy Tab S8 FE slate is apparently in the works and last year's Tab S7 FE mid-ranger might just be more attractive than ever before. Marked down from a starting price of...
Phone Arena
Honor 70 review: The extravagant mid-ranger
The Honor 70 is a thin and light mid-ranger that packs a beautiful 120 Hz display and very good cameras, delivers smooth performance, and comes with a fast 66W charger. Starting at £479.99 in the UK, it's well worth considering, especially if you're looking for something a bit more unique and reminiscent of the good old Samsung Edge phones, in addition to a fairly stock Android 12 experience.
Phone Arena
Best Google Pixel 7 preorder deals to expect
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro announcement event is just around the corner and Google said it will immediately open the preorder window for its 2022 Pixels until their official October 13 launch. Jump to:. Are Pixel 7 deals worth it?. Can you get the Pixel 7 and...
Phone Arena
Patent potentially reveals iPhone rivaling Galaxy S23 Ultra camera feature but don't get hopes up
Most reports so far have suggested that the forthcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP camera for the first time, whereas the rest of the specs will remain unchanged, but there is now a flicker of hope that Samsung could make some changes to the telephoto camera for more stabilized images.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Did you buy any of the new Apple products launched this September?
September truly is Apple’s month. Like clockwork, the Cupertino company held its “Far Out” event, where it debuted the iPhone 14 lineup, alongside a number of other devices. With September almost over, and the hype grinding to a halt, now would be a good time to draw the line and look back.
Phone Arena
Big Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra upgrade is confirmed, says new report
Yesterday, a reliable leaker posted Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, which showcased a largely unchanged design. Whether or not you are a fan of Galaxy S22 Ultra's design, it's hard to be excited that its successor will look the same. Design is only part of the story though and another thing that makes premium S series phones exciting is camera hardware and per the latest rumor, the phone will for sure get a new main camera.
Phone Arena
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
When it came to be known that the Pixel 6 Pro would sport a battery with the capacity of 5003mAh, it sounded like good news for those buying the device. It was the largest battery ever included with a Pixel phone. True, it has to power the 1440p resolution display, 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz refresh rate. But it should still take users through a full day, right?
Comments / 0