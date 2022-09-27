Read full article on original website
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Todd & Julie Chrisley's 30-Year Prison Sentence Postponed After Filing Claims Of A 'Lying' Witness
Todd & Julie Chrisley are letting freedom ring ... but only for one month longer. The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who were charged with conspiracy to commit tax evasion and bank fraud in August 2019 and later sentenced to up to 30 years in prison — have filed for a new hearing after claiming a witness had "lied" on the stand during their original trial. “The government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due,” stated court documents...
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
Todd Chrisley Responds to Sentencing Delay in Fraud Trial: 'God Is Working Overtime'
Todd Chrisley is taking the recent news concerning his fraud conviction as a sign that fortunes will be reversed and innocence will return to his life. According to The Blast, the latest episode of Chrisley Confessions focused on the verdict, the trial, and who he and his wife Julie blame for the trouble.
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison
A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it” will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Ex-Honduras first lady sentenced to prison for embezzlement
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge sentenced former Honduran First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo to 14 years in prison Wednesday on corruption charges, the second time Bonilla had been sentenced. Bonilla will be allowed to appeal the sentence within 20 days, court spokesman Carlos Silva said. The...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno’s Boss Laura Delgado Was Once Convicted of Tax Return Scam
An interesting backstory. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno’s real estate boss, Laura Delgado, was once convicted of a tax return scam, In Touch can confirm. According to documents obtained by In Touch from the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons, Delgado was sentenced to 51 months in prison for filing $3.6 million in false tax returns in October 2014. Delgado was also ordered to pay more than $2.1 million in restitution to the government.
Former official pleads guilty in welfare fraud scheme where money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre
A former top state official in Mississippi pleaded guilty Thursday to state and federal charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme that auditors say misused millions of welfare dollars, including funneling funds into projects linked to prominent Mississippians like former NFL star Brett Favre.
Nigerian Nationals Sentenced for $2 Million Internet Fraud Scam
MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $2 million from victims of business email compromise and romance fraud schemes. Beginning in 2016 through May 2021, 29-year-old Olumide Obidare and 29-year-old Stephen Oseghale conspired with each other to use fictitious and stolen identities to engage in business email compromise (BEC) fraud schemes and pursue fraudulent romantic relationships online.
Three men charged with fraud in $100 million New Jersey deli scheme
Three men were charged with various crimes, including securities fraud, in a scheme involving a small-town New Jersey deli. Your Hometown Deli was operated under an umbrella company called Hometown International. It became known as the $100 million deli, reflecting its owner's bizarrely huge market value. James Patten, Peter Coker...
Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges
The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
