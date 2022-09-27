Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 Pro pre-orderers in at least one country might be treated to a free Pixel Watch
Google continues to drop Pixel 7 duo and Pixel Watch images and videos as the launch event draws closer. The company has revealed a fair amount of detail about its forthcoming products and rumors appear to have leaked their prices. Today, a well-known tipster has revealed the pre-order gifts for the phones.
Phone Arena
Here is how iPhone 15 Ultra may benefit from iPhone 14 Pro's popularity [renders included]
Of all the iPhone 14 models, the priciest iPhone 14 Pro Max variant has apparently been the most successful so far, followed by the smaller iPhone 14 Pro. This could have implications for how Apple positions next year's rumored iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14...
Phone Arena
New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series
During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
Phone Arena
Patent potentially reveals iPhone rivaling Galaxy S23 Ultra camera feature but don't get hopes up
Most reports so far have suggested that the forthcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP camera for the first time, whereas the rest of the specs will remain unchanged, but there is now a flicker of hope that Samsung could make some changes to the telephoto camera for more stabilized images.
Phone Arena
Samsung is updating the old Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 with a bunch of new features
As excited as Samsung and Google's fans must have felt when the two tech giants joined forces to put Wear OS software on many more wrists than ever last year, some of those already in possession of a Galaxy Watch at the time of said announcement were undoubtedly hesitant to celebrate.
Phone Arena
BeReal explained - what is it and why is it the №1 trending app right now?
If you had asked us at the beginning of the year which the most popular social media platform is, we would say TikTok. Back then, TikTok was the most-installed app on the App Store and the Google Play Store. But in recent months, a relatively new app grew in popularity and became the new big hit among young people. Yes, we are talking about "BeReal."
Phone Arena
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic keeps the rotating bezel alive at a huge new discount
If there was just one thing that used to set Samsung's smartwatches apart from the competition, that was definitely the unique option to navigate and interact with the user interface using a physical rotating bezel. Of course, not everyone appreciated the heft said component sometimes added to otherwise decidedly elegant...
Phone Arena
Honor 70 review: The extravagant mid-ranger
The Honor 70 is a thin and light mid-ranger that packs a beautiful 120 Hz display and very good cameras, delivers smooth performance, and comes with a fast 66W charger. Starting at £479.99 in the UK, it's well worth considering, especially if you're looking for something a bit more unique and reminiscent of the good old Samsung Edge phones, in addition to a fairly stock Android 12 experience.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Samsung's OG Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a new record low price
Are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro better than their forerunners, as well as one of the all-around best true wireless earbuds options available today? But is Samsung's hot new AirPods Pro 2 alternative good enough to fully justify its $229.99 list price? Not... necessarily, which is why retailers like Amazon and Woot have offered surprisingly early and substantial discounts already on several different occasions.
Phone Arena
Apple probably changed the iPhone 14 Max name to iPhone 14 Plus at the last minute
Have you ever wondered how inaccurate Apple-related leaks are born and spread like wildfire in anticipation of an official iPhone, iPad, or Watch announcement?. While some rumors (especially those reported months or even years ahead of time) simply have no foundation in reality, emerging from the imagination of shady "tipsters" and self-proclaimed leakers with no track record to speak of, others seem to inexplicably fall through after gaining unofficial "confirmation" from multiple reliable sources.
Phone Arena
Best Google Pixel 7 preorder deals to expect
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro announcement event is just around the corner and Google said it will immediately open the preorder window for its 2022 Pixels until their official October 13 launch. Jump to:. Are Pixel 7 deals worth it?. Can you get the Pixel 7 and...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android 12 update rolling out in Europe
Europeans who own Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 tablet are the first to experience Android 12. The update is now making its way to several countries in the region, but it will be much longer until a new version of the OS, Android 13 will become available for Galaxy Tab A8 users.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 more popular than the iPhone 13, and has higher average selling price
It is September and everyone seems to be talking about the latest iPhone 14. This is hardly surprising - few tech companies have the clout of Apple, and the iPhone is the latter’s most important product (at least for now, that is). However, it is fairly difficult in the...
