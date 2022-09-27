A mandatory evacuation is in effect for Good Samaritan, which is experiencing flooding from Shingle Creek on the same magnitude as in 2017 following Hurricane Irma. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it will be a misdemeanor to stay, and since the water in that community is "not doing down anytime soon," deputies will be doing a door-to-door assessment to get them out. Residents without family in the area will be taken to a shelter.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO