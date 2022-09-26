Join the Bellaire Culture & Arts Board for a Sip & Stroll as you enjoy the photographs, wine, and engage with artist Paul Swen. As part of the FotoFest 2022 Biennial festival, the City of Bellaire and the Bellaire Culture and Arts Board presents a breathtaking exhibition featuring photographic imagery from artist and Bellaire resident Paul Swen. Swen’s work is known for deep sensitivity combined with bold and emotional expression that push traditional photography well beyond the expected.

BELLAIRE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO