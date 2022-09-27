Read full article on original website
The Number of Iowa Counties Named After Women Will Surprise You
Iowa has a lot of counties for a state that's not massive in size. We are, in fact, ranked 23rd in land area in the U.S. Not tiny, but far from the largest. So it's a little strange we have 99 counties. That said, with 99 different counties comes 99...
Iowa Doctors Don’t Want You To Forget About Getting This Shot
Since the year 2020, most times when you heard about needing to get a shot, it was related to covid or the covid vaccine. Add on the covid vaccine boosters, other shots have taken somewhat of a backseat. Iowa's Nurse Association of Johnson County as well as Iowa City Hospice want to remind you to not forget about getting a flu shot.
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding
A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?
*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
Is Iowa Getting The Short End of the Stick With Coffee?
Everyone has that one friend in their life that they can't talk to in the morning until they've finished their first cup of coffee. For a lot of coffee drinkers, their first cup of Joe is part of their morning ritual. It's can be a nice way for someone to start their morning and get them ready for the day. Others are just hoping for their caffeine fix. I've known some people who drink coffee until they start seeing sound every morning.
Eastern Iowa Balloon Glow Event Rescheduled For This Saturday
When hot air balloons are involved, the weather is everything. Unfortunately, the weather for the original date of Farm Glow in Mount Vernon was not ideal. But luckily for balloon glow fans, the weather for this weekend looks amazing!. Farm Glow at Bass Farms in Mount Vernon was initially held...
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
Iowa Farm Law Deemed Unconstitutional…Again
Another attempt to pass laws that criminalize unauthorized surveillance in agriculture facilities has been shut down by a federal judge… for the third time. The law was first passed back in 2019 but shut down when a judge called the law a violation of the First Amendment. This ruling was reversed in an appeals court because “accessing private property under false pretenses can be criminalized.”
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
Another Prehistoric Iowa Find, Mammoth Bone Discovered [PHOTOS]
Just last week we shared the news of a prehistoric human jaw bone that was discovered in Eastern Iowa. About four days later, another prehistoric discovery was made in Iowa. According to KCCI, a man in Wayne County happened upon a massive bone while exploring a creek. Jarod Crossman sent photos of the discovery to the news station, then an archaeologist at the University of Iowa determined that the bone belonged to a mammoth or a mastodon.
Iowa Man Who Stormed The Capitol Gets Day In Court
A year and a half after the January 6th insurrection, many of those involved are facing the consequences of what happened on that day. An Iowa construction worker has been found guilty of all charges relating to his actions on January 6th, 2021. Video footage was found of Doug Jensen of Des Moines joining in on the riots at the Capitol building several weeks before President Joe Biden took office.
Iowans, It’s Time To Get Your House Ready For The Fall
As a relatively new Iowan and homeowner, it's been an interesting dynamic trying to remember my fiance and I are the landlords. Growing up and living at my parent's house, my siblings and I just did the chores our parents needed us to do. I never had to worry about remembering to get the house ready for the winter, changing furnace filters, or cleaning gutters. We did all of those things but it wasn't something we had to actively think about.
Check Out These 5 Awesome Iowa Cideries This Fall [LIST]
This morning, I came across a new article from Midwest Living outlining '6 Small-Batch Midwest Cideries Experimenting with Classic and Unexpected Flavors.' I was excited to see that an Iowa cidery made the list!. Winterset Cidery in Winterset is the third business to be recognized in Midwest Living's article of...
The Results are In: Is Iowa the Best-Looking Patrol Cruiser?
Just remember: it's not the car that makes the trooper, it's their dedication to the public and our safety. Bear that in mind when you hear the results of a poll that was taken by Survey Monkey and the American Association of State Troopers. Each state submitted an entry for...
A Crazy Error Might Need Fixed Before Iowa Can End Time Changes
As states across the country, including Iowa, continue to discuss the elimination of the "Daylight Saving Time" concept, moving the clock ahead one hour every spring and back one hour every fall, a shocking discovery has been made that may need to be rectified quickly. The "Sunshine Protection Act" was...
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
