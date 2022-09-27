Read full article on original website
Monthly gift of halal chicken donated to UAB’s Blazer Kitchen by Birmingham Islamic Society
Muhammad Saleem, Birmingham Islamic Society treasurer, helps unload boxes of halal chicken. Thanks to the Birmingham Islamic Society, shoppers who keep halal now have access to fresh protein that fits their dietary needs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s on-campus food pantry, Blazer Kitchen. Muslim shoppers, including students,...
UAB School of Dentistry renews $3.2 million from NIH to train future dentistry academicians
The funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academicians nationwide and recognizes the UAB Dental Academic Research Training program. The UAB DART program provides a broadened interdisciplinary research experience for exceptionally motivated trainees in a research-intensive and collaborative academic environment. The funding renewal allows the pipeline program to...
Heersink School of Medicine identifies four new research focus areas
In 2018, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine became part of an elite group: one of only eight Academic Medical Centers that attained more than $100 million in net research funding growth over five years from the National Institutes of Health. This remarkable accomplishment was guided by a strategic plan created in 2014, the AMC21, which included specific research focus areas that have driven our plans for the past eight years.
UAB study on chorioamnionitis directly harming the brains of preterm infants receives NIH funding for further exploration
The University of Alabama at Birmingham received funding from the National Institutes of Health to explore long-term adverse outcomes of chorioamnionitis for lung and brain development in both human preterm infants and animal models. “Preterm birth rate is among the highest in Alabama,” said Viral G. Jain, M.D., assistant professor...
Thyroid nodules are common. Here’s what to do after you check your neck.
Thyroid nodules are common, and while simply having irregular thyroid growths does not mean a person has cancer, everyone should check their neck on occasion and let their medical team know of any concerns. Physicians at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center are advancing the field of thyroid care with cutting-edge, patient-specific procedures and collaborative research investigations.
Parents get a night out, and so do the kids with ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out
ArtPlay’s Kids Night Out provides cool, creative activities for children ages 5-12. While adults enjoy a night out, children will participate in hands-on arts activities led by ArtPlay teaching artists. Parents can purchase Kids Night Out for an evening on their own or in conjunction with upcoming performances presented...
