In 2018, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine became part of an elite group: one of only eight Academic Medical Centers that attained more than $100 million in net research funding growth over five years from the National Institutes of Health. This remarkable accomplishment was guided by a strategic plan created in 2014, the AMC21, which included specific research focus areas that have driven our plans for the past eight years.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO