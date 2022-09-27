Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: Fighting Hawks Welcome Leathernecks and Tommies
North Dakota Welcomes Western Illinois and St. Thomas. North Dakota soccer returns to Bronson Field as they continue the conference season. The Fighting Hawks welcome the Leathernecks on Friday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. (CT). They continue their homecoming against St. Thomas at 1 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, Oct. 2. Friday's match will be streamed live on Midco Sports Plus while Sunday's match will be streamed on Midco Sports. Live stats will be available on FightingHawks.com. Fans can also follow the action live via Twitter (@UNDsoccer).
fightinghawks.com
North Dakota Led by Skarperud at Zach Johnson Invitational
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – North Dakota's lone senior Alex Skarperud led the Fighting Hawks in the Zach Johnson Invitational as he carded a 224 (76, 76, 72). North Dakota was able to card a new DI era lowest team round score with a 284 on the final day.
740thefan.com
Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY
The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
valleynewslive.com
Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26. Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched...
valleynewslive.com
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
valleynewslive.com
‘We all care about him a lot’: Community showing Grand Forks man love and support during cancer battle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After getting engaged, Grand Forks couple of Dan Anderson and Julia SanGrait thought they would be spending the next months planning out their upcoming wedding. However, after a cancer diagnosis, Dan is now battling leukemia in a Minneapolis hospital. “I just want him to...
KNOX News Radio
GF/EGF eateries announce closings
The owner of an East Grand Forks restaurant says he’s closing up shop…for good. In a Facebook post Joe’s Diner thanked patrons for their support. The closure is being blamed on rising costs…supply chain issues…and the boldness of social media keyboard warriors. The announcement also...
valleynewslive.com
Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road...
kfgo.com
Multiple people hospitalized after DUI crash in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Six people were injured in a Grand Forks rollover. It happened on Demers Avenue shortly after 2am Monday. Police say the vehicle went off the road and struck a median and then overturned. Seven people were in the vehicle. Several were ejected and transported...
KNOX News Radio
GF nears Corporate Center I sale
The City of Grand Forks is one step closer to finalizing the sale of the Corporate Center 1 building. The Growth Fund Committee has approved the sale of the downtown building for just over $5.7 million dollars. Current tenants Alerus Financial…Brady Martz…and The Law Firm have agreed to buy Corporate 1 – and assign the rights to a third party.
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Driver in Cass Co. bus crash identified
LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from...
KNOX News Radio
GF council reviews 42nd Street project plans
The Grand Forks council stopped short of trimming the list of alternatives for a proposed 42nd Street grade separation crossing last night (Monday). There are currently five proposals on the table ranging in cost from $44.6 million dollars to $54.4 million. Each has its own set of impacts to the Ray Richards Golf Course and a nearby gas station.
