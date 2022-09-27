Read full article on original website
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl Explains Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled
Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
Imagine a Movie With Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft
First, it’s completely understood that this type of crossover couldn’t happen since the fact is that Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft are separated by quite a few years, meaning that Jones would be dead or far too infirm to be of much help to the two younger treasure hunters. But just for fun, putting the three of these treasure seekers together would be a lot of fun just to see what might happen. When one takes a good look at their attributes, it’s easy to see that all three of them are scholars, though only one of them is a teacher. Their gathered knowledge is impressive enough to make one believe that any expedition they might undertake would be a successful one since any information one of them lacked, the others might be able to fill in the blanks. As far as trusting each other, it would be intriguing to see if Lara would place her trust in the two men without reservation, as it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Jones would think of her as a novice at first or that Drake would give her his puppy dog look that appears to come naturally.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Ice Breaker-Recap
Season 2 of Game Changers is here, and it would appear that team is light a couple of people, not to mention that, yes, Gordon Bombay gets a mention, but he’s not in the first episode and is not expected to return at this time. It is fun to see that Fulton and Portman, the Bash Brothers, have a cameo in the first episode, but it could be under better circumstances since the Ice Palace, the headquarters of the Don’t Bothers, who became the Ducks, from season 1. A good chunk of the team remains, as Evan, Nick, Koob, Maya, Sam, and Sofi are all back to hit the ice, as they’ve been invited to an elite summer camp for training. The only problem is that once they reach the camp, Epic, they’re informed that the counselors had no idea that the Don’t Bothers had assumed the mantle of the Mighty Ducks and that they’re not considered to be the caliber of players that the camp likes to attract. Yeah, the elitism trope is back in effect, and Josh Duhamel, who’s portraying a former NHL skater named Colin Cole, is determined to let the Ducks know that they’re not ready for this level of competition.
Namor vs. Mr. Fantastic: Who Wins?
Fights between Marvel characters are usually fun to gauge since they end up pitting some of the more powerful and crafty characters against one another in bouts that might have already happened in the comics, but they never came to a conclusion. Two individuals that are hard to downplay are Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, and Namor the Submariner. Both men have a few things in common, but one thing that’s made them fight each other tooth and nail, or rather one woman, is Susan Storm since she’s married to Reed but has had a dalliance with Namor in the past. It’s tough to say that she didn’t have a reason since Reed isn’t the easiest guy to get along with, but staying with her husband is probably wise since Namor is a dictator and tyrant that’s insanely egocentric and doesn’t have a great track record of keeping his temper in check. When it comes to a fight between these two, though, there is an advantage to either side, so it’s kind of a tough call to say who wins.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Gabe Jarret
When Gabe Jarret started his acting career in the early 1980s, many felt that he had a bright future ahead of him. Throughout the 80s, he continued to light up the screen and show the world that he had all of the ingredients he needed to be a star. However, as his career went on, things started to change. Although Gabe has managed to work pretty consistently, many of his roles since the 1990s have been on the smaller side. However, no matter the role size, Gabe is the kind of actor who always gives 100% every time he steps in front of the camera. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Gabe Jarret.
