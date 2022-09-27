In the late 1970s, voters passed Proposition 4 (1979), which established appropriations limits on the state and most types of local governments. (These limits also are referred to as “Gann limits” in reference to one of the measure’s coauthors, Paul Gann.) The limits later were amended by Proposition 111, which voters approved in 1990. Over the past few years, the state appropriations limit (SAL) has become a major feature in budget architecture and constraint on the Legislature’s use of surplus funds. For more information about the history of the appropriations limit, and an analysis of why the SAL is impacting budget decisions today, see our previous reports, here: The State Appropriations Limit.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO