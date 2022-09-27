Read full article on original website
DWR Takes Actions to Support State’s Future Water Supply Strategy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced new steps that, if approved, could save enough water to supply 4.7 million Californians annually while making conservation more affordable through financial assistance and tax exemptions. The actions improve long-term water conservation and reduce wasteful outdoor water use as California adapts to a hotter, drier future driven by climate change.
Testing Underway for Pilot Project to Return Endangered Salmon to Their Historic Habitat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - State and federal biologists and engineers, in partnership with the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, have begun testing an experimental system in Shasta Reservoir that could help collect young salmon from the McCloud River in future years. The Juvenile Salmonid Collection System, a pilot project six years in the...
Verification Process Guidance for SY 2022–23
This information is to remind school food authorities (SFA) to complete their School Year (SY) 2022–23 verification process by November 15, 2022. Verification is the annual, mandatory process that confirms the eligibility of a sample of approved household meal eligibility applications in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each year, School Food Authorities must select and verify a sample of applications approved for free and reduced-price (F/RP) meal benefits. The required sample size of applications that SFAs must verify is based on the number of approved applications the SFAs have on file as of October 1. If October 1 falls on a weekend, SFAs will use the next operating day to establish the sample pool. Each SFA must complete the verification process of the required sample size of meal applications by November 15.
Governor Newsom Deploys Emergency Personnel to Florida to Aid With Response to Hurricane Ian
SACRAMENTO – Working to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of emergency management and mass care specialists to Florida to support the state’s response to the ongoing crisis. “California stands with the people of Florida,” said Governor Newsom. “Our state is...
California to Speed Graduation, Offer Debt Cancellation at Community Colleges
SACRAMENTO – Building on the Administration’s Roadmap with California Community Colleges and Compacts with the University of California and California State University, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the signing of legislation to boost graduation and transfer rates and offer debt cancellation at community colleges. “California is increasing resources,...
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Crack Down on the Sale of Stolen Goods Online
SACRAMENTO – With online marketplaces selling stolen merchandise, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation to strengthen transparency rules for high-volume, third-party sellers and provide greater tools for law enforcement to identify stolen items, often taken from doorsteps or shoplifted at retail stores. “We are tightening the spigot, reducing the...
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Protect Civil Rights, Support Community Living for Californians with Disabilities
AB 1663 reforms California’s probate conservatorship system to help disabled and older individuals needing support to lead self-determined lives. AB 1195 supports the hiring of people with disabilities within state government. SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed AB 1663 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, which...
California Empowers Students
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation empowering students to be more active in their education and community. Governor Newsom also signed legislation increasing services and advancing equity throughout California’s public schools. The Governor signed SB 997, SB 955, and SB 291 empowering students in California by:
California Expands Support for Working Families
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation to help hard-working Californians access family and disability leave benefits. SB 951 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) will boost leave benefits for lower- and middle-income employees to cover more of their regular income while they take much-needed time off to care for loved ones.
The State Appropriations Limit
In the late 1970s, voters passed Proposition 4 (1979), which established appropriations limits on the state and most types of local governments. (These limits also are referred to as “Gann limits” in reference to one of the measure’s coauthors, Paul Gann.) The limits later were amended by Proposition 111, which voters approved in 1990. Over the past few years, the state appropriations limit (SAL) has become a major feature in budget architecture and constraint on the Legislature’s use of surplus funds. For more information about the history of the appropriations limit, and an analysis of why the SAL is impacting budget decisions today, see our previous reports, here: The State Appropriations Limit.
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.29.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced action on a number of bills, including AB 2640 by Assemblymember Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) which directs the California Department of Education to create the online California Food Allergy Resource Guide that school districts, students and parents can access for food-allergy safety information.
October 11, 2022 Screening Committee Notice, IQC
State Board of Education Screening Committee Members. On June 30, 2022 Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 189 (Chapter 44, Statutes of 2022) which added Government Code section 11133 to allow state bodies covered by the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act (Act) to hold public meetings covered by the Act via web and/or audio teleconferencing through June 30, 2023. As such, the SBE Screening Committee meeting will be held via the format of video conferencing.
