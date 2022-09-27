Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
Meet Virginia’s Newest Variable Toll Lanes
A new set of express lanes on Virginia’s Interstate 66 with dynamic pricing are getting their first test after two weeks of toll-free driving, reports Neal Augenstein for WTOP. Drivers can see pricing, which can change every 30 minutes, about two miles before deciding whether to enter the express lanes. “The tolling system changes the price, in an attempt to ensure vehicles can maintain an average speed of 55 mph.”
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Move Over Law, car seat requirements changing this weekend
MARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - If you drive on Maryland roadways, officials are giving a heads-up about some changes taking effect on Sunday. The first is an update to the state's Move Over Law. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of crashes involving stopped vehicles. Another is a law...
RELATED PEOPLE
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
WTOP
Virginia or Maryland? GSA reveals scoring system that will determine new FBI HQ site
In March, a funding bill passed by Congress ordered the General Services Administration to begin the process of selecting a suburban location for a new FBI headquarters, with a goal of having the new site selected by the end of the fiscal year. With a new fiscal year starting Oct....
foxbaltimore.com
Get ready for a new area code in parts of Maryland. Here's what it will be.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new area code will be coming to parts of Maryland as phone numbers in some of the current area codes run out, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission. Phone numbers are running out in the 240 and 301 area codes. Those area codes mainly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Bill to give $100 a month to all DC residents for Metro is one step closer to passing
A bill that would provide District residents with $100 a month for D.C.’s Metro system and dedicate $10 million annually to improve bus and transit service is on its way to a vote in the full D.C. Council. The D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Monday...
Maryland Real Estate Market Trends and Forecast 2023
As anyone who deals in real estate will tell you, being up to date on information is extremely important. As such, with a new year approaching, keeping up with current Maryland real estate market trends is vital. After all, with current information, you can decide on the future of your investments. At the end of the day, you shouldn’t make any choice without seeing the full picture. So, with the year coming to an end, putting together all of the information should be a priority for investors. In order to help out, we’ve decided to compile the information on Maryland real estate market trends and forecast for 2023, and we hope you find it useful.
NBC Washington
Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and potential storm impacts on Friday, Sept. 30. What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind...
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Comments / 0