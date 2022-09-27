ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million

Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, DC
PLANetizen

Meet Virginia’s Newest Variable Toll Lanes

A new set of express lanes on Virginia’s Interstate 66 with dynamic pricing are getting their first test after two weeks of toll-free driving, reports Neal Augenstein for WTOP. Drivers can see pricing, which can change every 30 minutes, about two miles before deciding whether to enter the express lanes. “The tolling system changes the price, in an attempt to ensure vehicles can maintain an average speed of 55 mph.”
CENTREVILLE, VA
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Virginia Mercury

Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk

Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency.  This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Capital Beltway#Project A#Eminent Domain#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Construction Maintenance#I 495#The Washington Post#Transurban#Macquarie Capital#Maryland Dot
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Real Estate Market Trends and Forecast 2023

As anyone who deals in real estate will tell you, being up to date on information is extremely important. As such, with a new year approaching, keeping up with current Maryland real estate market trends is vital. After all, with current information, you can decide on the future of your investments. At the end of the day, you shouldn’t make any choice without seeing the full picture. So, with the year coming to an end, putting together all of the information should be a priority for investors. In order to help out, we’ve decided to compile the information on Maryland real estate market trends and forecast for 2023, and we hope you find it useful.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and potential storm impacts on Friday, Sept. 30. What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind...
WASHINGTON, DC
oceancity.com

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
Inside Nova

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
Fairfax Times

Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program

Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy