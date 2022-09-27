Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
Related
venicegov.com
Pickup of City trash and recycling carts is set to resume Monday, Oct. 3. Debris pickup is set to start Wednesday, Oct. 5. Please separate materials into piles at the curb.
The City of Venice Public Works Department is making arrangements to have a contractor pick up residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Wednesday, Oct. 5. Please refer to the chart below when hauling materials like vegetation and pool cages and screens to the curb. Remember to separate vegetation...
venicegov.com
Interstate 75 over the Myakka River is open at this time. Exit 182 at Sumter Blvd. is still closed.
The Myakka River at Laurel Road reached peak flood stage last night and is causing shallow street flooding in numerous areas in North Venice, including East Laurel Road, Venetian Golf and River Club, and Toscana Isles. The Myakka River water level is now dropping and the City will continue to...
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
10NEWS
Myakka River floods roadways, neighborhoods
River Road in Venice was flooded for miles on Friday. Meanwhile, people at Ramblers Rest RV Resort return home to feet of flooding in their community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FPL gives updates on day 3 of Hurricane Ian efforts to restore power
Florida Power and Light had a press conference today on Facebook Live where they talked about the efforts they have gone through to get power back to Florida residents.
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed
Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Venice braces for impact from Hurricane Ian
All of coastal Venice is under a mandatory evacuation, along with those living farther inland and closer to the water.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happens to the Homeless During a Hurricane?
As Hurricane Ian approaches, most of us are busy worrying about having enough canned tuna or a generator to make sure we don’t go without air conditioning for more than 24 hours. But what happens to Sarasota’s homeless residents? There are an estimated 1,200 unsheltered people in our area...
flkeysnews.com
At potential ground zero in this Florida beach town, they can only hope Ian veers away
At what could be ground zero for looming Hurricane Ian, the main avenue was desolate Tuesday afternoon. Some small boutiques had plywood boards over the windows. Only a few shop owners in this small Gulf Coast town were making final preparations in gray, drizzly weather. Daniel E. McDonald, 65, fastened...
Longboat Observer
FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages
57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Water to be shut off to Island of Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice Utilities will be cutting off water to the island of Venice Tuesday night in advance of Hurricane Ian. This will happen around 8 p.m. Water service will be left off throughout the duration of the storm and while any repairs are completed.
fox5atlanta.com
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice and residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the calm before the storm on Monday as Venice city workers and residents are spending the day preparing for Hurricane Ian. People were lined up to fill sandbags at Wellfield Park in Venice. There are a few different sandbagging stations at this location to meet the huge demand. Vehicles have been backed up all day waiting to get to the sandbags.
Drone footage shows destruction in Venice, Florida
Drone footage shows destruction in Venice, Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
Lee County ordered evacuations
Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
wfxrtv.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area will soon be returning home after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the storm gets...
Comments / 0