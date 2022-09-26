ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Nashville Parent

Free Garlic Knots at Five Points Pizza

To celebrate its Nashville debut, dental startup Tend is teaming up with Five Points Pizza to provide complimentary garlic knots on Wednesday Sept. 28 – Thursday Sept. 29 for all dine-in customers at Five Points Pizza’s East Nashville location (1012 Woodland Street). Extending from their tagline of “dental...
NASHVILLE, TN
Franklin, TN
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION’S PUMPKINFEST™ ANNOUNCES PRESENTING SPONSOR

THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION’S PUMPKINFEST™ ANNOUNCES PRESENTING SPONSOR. FirstBank will sponsor the largest Fall festival in Middle Tennessee that draws more than 70,000 to Main Street District. FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announces FirstBank as the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual PumpkinFest™ hosted...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

NASHVILLE SYMPHONY FASHION SHOW ANNOUNCES BRANDON MAXWELL AS FEATURED DESIGNER FOR 2023 FUNDRAISING EVENTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 27, 2022) – The Symphony Fashion Show, a fundraising event for the Nashville Symphony, has announced Brandon Maxwell as the 2023 designer. The Brandon Maxwell Spring 2023 collection, most recently shown at New York Fashion Week in September, had no shortage of modern sophistication with beautiful Jacquard fabrics, sequins and pastels.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
luxury-houses.net

Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M

The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN

