Dr. Silke Maurer was appointed to MTU Aero Engines Executive Board for a three-year term of office starting on February 1, 2023. MTU Aero Engines Supervisory Board At an extraordinary meeting AG Dr. Silke Maurer (49) is taking over responsibility for the OEM Operations division as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Silke Maurer has been appointed to MTU Aero Engines Executive Board for a three-year term of office starting on February 1, 2023. Dr. Silke in her new role will take responsibility for the OEM Operations at MTU that are currently being handled by the present Chief Operating Officer, Lars Wagner, who will become CEO on January 1, 2023. Lars Wagner will remain responsible for the Technology & Engineering and the Sustainability of the company in the future.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO