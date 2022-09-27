Read full article on original website
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
thediwire.com
LPL Financial Adds Former Altruist Executive to Management Team
LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that Pete Dorsey has joined the firm as executive vice president of institution services. Dorsey will provide strategic leadership to the team responsible for LPL’s bank, credit union and enterprise clients, while working to deepen and strengthen these clients’ personal interactions and experiences with the company.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Tom Crawford is the New Chief People Officer of AerFin
Tom Crawford, as the Chief People Officer (CPO), will be responsible for developing and implementing the company’s people strategy. AerFin, a specialist in aircraft end-of-life services, offering leasing, technical consulting, trading and supply of equipment from entire aircraft has announced that Tom Crawford has joined the company and will take responsibility in a newly established role as the Chief People Officer (CPO) of AerFin.
Age of Learning Appoints Edtech Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Growth of Schools Division
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Age of Learning®, leading education technology innovator and creator of the widely popular ABCmouse® Early Learning Academy, today announced it has appointed industry veteran Ty West to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, Schools Division. West will lead the expanding division in its next phase of growth, focusing on Age of Learning’s School Solutions, which include the adaptive, personalized mastery learning programs My Math Academy and My Reading Academy. West joins the company’s executive leadership team and will report to Age of Learning Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Doug Dohring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005239/en/ Ty West, Chief Revenue Officer, Age of Learning, Schools Division (Photo: Business Wire)
Trump Sued For A Quarter Billion Dollars — How The Former President's Foresight In Real Estate Could Soften The Blow And Teach Us All A Lesson
222 + 45 = $250,000,000. That’s right. A 222-page civil suit outlining the alleged gross negligence, fraud and scams conducted by the 45th President of the United States could result in a loss of $250 million. Donald Trump, whose Digital World Acquisition Corp. project has failed spectacularly, is facing...
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
Rite Aid Shares Plunge On Q2 Bottom-Line Miss, Warning On Consumer Spending & Supply Chain Challenges
Rite Aid Corp RAD reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 3.5% year-on-year to $5.90 billion, beating the consensus of $5.77 billion. RAD attributed the top-line decline to a reduction in revenue from COVID vaccines and testing, store closures, and a planned loss of covered lives at Elixir. Segment Revenue:...
TechCrunch
UiPath co-CEO Rob Enslin still sees plenty of potential despite stock turbulence
But at the time, UiPath faced some harsh realities in the public markets. Perhaps that’s why co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines was ready to bring in an industry leader who understood the enterprise market. Dines led UiPath through some heady times, topping out with a private valuation of $35 billion in early 2021. At that point, the markets were strong, an IPO was in sight, and the future looked bright.
Everette Taylor Has Joined Kickstarter, PBC As New Chief Executive Officer
Everette Taylor is Kickstarter’s new CEO. Everette has a track record of building successful businesses as a founder, as well as experience overseeing product and marketing as a chief marketing officer, according to a release. Everette is passionate about art, supporting creators, and making creativity accessible to all; and...
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Physicians Realty Trust Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Physicians Realty Trust DOC. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share. On Monday, Physicians Realty Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Happi
Tim Warner Appointed New CEO of Shani Darden Skin Care
Tim Warner, previously a C-suite executive for beauty brands Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and Drunk Elephant, has been named the new chief executive officer of Shani Darden Skin Care. According to the company, Warner’s simple-is-best business philosophy allows fast-growing brands to focus, simplify, and build the critical foundations to support...
hotelnewsme.com
Dubai Holding appoints Katerina Giannouka as new Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group
Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with presence in over 13 countries, today announced the appointment of Katerina Giannouka as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumeirah Group as of December 2022. A recognised professional in the international hospitality industry, Giannouka joins Jumeirah Group with 20 years of...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Helios Technologies Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Helios Technologies HLIO. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. On Tuesday, Helios Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
ffnews.com
Twenty7tec announces raft of new senior appointments
Leading mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec today announces that it has made a number of senior appointments following the acquisition of Bluecoat Software. Nathan Reilly has been appointed as Director of Customer Relationships, with responsibility for all existing customers across both the mortgage and wealth markets. Josh Skelding has been promoted...
TrueNorth Expands Executive Team by Welcoming Carla Miller as Vice President of Sales
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TrueNorth.co, a global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Carla Miller to the executive team as VP of Sales. Carla will be pivotal in building out TrueNorth’s newest Salesforce business unit which leverages cloud technologies to help clients transform their businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005772/en/ Carla Miller joins TrueNorth as VP of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
MTU Aero Engines AG delegates Dr. Silke Maurer as Chief Operating Officer
Dr. Silke Maurer was appointed to MTU Aero Engines Executive Board for a three-year term of office starting on February 1, 2023. MTU Aero Engines Supervisory Board At an extraordinary meeting AG Dr. Silke Maurer (49) is taking over responsibility for the OEM Operations division as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Silke Maurer has been appointed to MTU Aero Engines Executive Board for a three-year term of office starting on February 1, 2023. Dr. Silke in her new role will take responsibility for the OEM Operations at MTU that are currently being handled by the present Chief Operating Officer, Lars Wagner, who will become CEO on January 1, 2023. Lars Wagner will remain responsible for the Technology & Engineering and the Sustainability of the company in the future.
mrobusinesstoday.com
StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division
Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator
The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
