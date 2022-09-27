ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more

The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action

Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Mcintyre
Person
Dakota Mermis
Person
Sam Steel
Person
Alex Goligoski
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Person
Tyson Jost
9NEWS

Tyson Jost revisits ghosts of past in first trip to Ball Arena since trade

DENVER — Players come and go. Sports, after-all, are a business. But some trades hurt worse than others, even for the players involved. Tyson Jost was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and became a mainstay on the NHL roster, until he was traded in March only three months before his friends and teammates lifted the cup.
NHL
FOX Sports

Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games

The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#The Colorado Avalanche#Jost Steel#Firstov Baddock Walker
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'

Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
NFL
NHL

Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis

Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Golden Knights Roll to First Preseason Win, 7-1

The Vegas Golden Knights used goals from seven different players to secure a 7-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. William Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board less than a minute into the game as he tipped a Zach Whitecloud shot by Alexandar Georgiev to put Vegas ahead, 1-0. Midway through the frame, Gage Quinney converted on a Colorado turnover as the home team took the 2-0 lead into the first intermission. In the second, Vegas used goals from Michael Amadio, Paul Cotter, Keegan Kolesar and Kaedan Korczak to take a 6-0 lead. After the Avalanche finally solved Logan Thompson in the third period, Chandler Stephenson tacked on the final goal in a 7-1 win for the Golden Knights.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NHL fines Penguins D Jeff Petry $5K for roughing

The NHL fined Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5,000 on Wednesday for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren. The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The incident occurred at the 5:50 mark of the second period during Detroit's 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Tuesday's preseason...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Rival GM: I’d Be Real Hesitant to Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder

Suns forward Jae Crowder is sitting out as he and the Suns agreed to try to trade him. He has already been linked to multiple teams, including the Mavericks, Celtics, Grizzlies, Heat and Cavaliers (as relayed here). But one rival GM told Hoops Wire that trading for Crowder could be...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy