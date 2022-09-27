The Vegas Golden Knights used goals from seven different players to secure a 7-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. William Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board less than a minute into the game as he tipped a Zach Whitecloud shot by Alexandar Georgiev to put Vegas ahead, 1-0. Midway through the frame, Gage Quinney converted on a Colorado turnover as the home team took the 2-0 lead into the first intermission. In the second, Vegas used goals from Michael Amadio, Paul Cotter, Keegan Kolesar and Kaedan Korczak to take a 6-0 lead. After the Avalanche finally solved Logan Thompson in the third period, Chandler Stephenson tacked on the final goal in a 7-1 win for the Golden Knights.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO