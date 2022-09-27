ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Radient Announces FY2022 Financial Results

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Radient Technologies Inc. RTI ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel, and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, reports its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Key highlights:. Acquired Tunaaaaroom Xtracts Inc. ("TRX"), for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cannabis Conspiracy? As Weed Prices Plummet In Michigan, Big Operators Push Legislators To Stymy New Competitors

Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Benzinga

Idaho Champion Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Idaho Champion ITKO GLDRF 1QB ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of its recently announced private placement offering. As part of the closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 11,700,000 shares for gross proceeds of $585,000*.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Getting Obliterated Thursday

SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Management Software#Homeownership#Business Industry#Linus Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy