Amazon Loudly Backs Cannabis Legalization, But Silently Bans Weed Grinders
Amazon AMZN made headlines last year when it came out in support of ending marijuana prohibition. Now, it seems the company has gotten cold feet. It is reportedly clearing spice grinders, used by some to grind weed flower, from its site ostensibly in keeping with company policy not to sell drug paraphernalia.
Radient Announces FY2022 Financial Results
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Radient Technologies Inc. RTI ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel, and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, reports its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Key highlights:. Acquired Tunaaaaroom Xtracts Inc. ("TRX"), for...
Cannabis Conspiracy? As Weed Prices Plummet In Michigan, Big Operators Push Legislators To Stymy New Competitors
Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Heritage Cannabis Amends Senior Secured Loan And Increases Facility To $19.8M
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has entered into a second loan amending agreement to an original loan agreement dated March 29, 2021, as amended October 4, 2021 with BJK Holdings Ltd. in the total amount of $19.775 million across four facilities. As a result of the second amending agreement,...
The University of Massachusetts Amherst and INTO form new student recruitment partnership
INTO will leverage its extensive global reach and market knowledge to recruit some of the best talent for UMass master's programs. INTO University Partnerships, a leading global higher education company, has announced a new partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst), one of the top 70 national universities in the United States.
Idaho Champion Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Idaho Champion ITKO GLDRF 1QB ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of its recently announced private placement offering. As part of the closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 11,700,000 shares for gross proceeds of $585,000*.
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Getting Obliterated Thursday
SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
