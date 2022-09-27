Read full article on original website
Parma Ladies Open semifinals postponed to same day as final
PARMA, Italy (AP) — The semifinals of the Parma Ladies Open have been postponed by a day and will be played shortly before Saturday’s final. The decision was made because of persistent rain at the clay-court tournament on Friday.
Marseille beats Angers 3-0 to lead French league
ANGERS, France (AP) — Jonathan Clauss notched a goal and two assists to help Marseille take the lead in the French league by downing Angers 3-0 on Friday. Marseille remained unbeaten to overtake Paris Saint-Germain by a point, but the defending champion can take the top spot back when it hosts Nice on Saturday.
Williams brothers lead Bilbao into 3rd place in Spain
BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Brothers Nico and Iñaki Williams assisted one another for goals in Athletic Bilbao’s 4-0 home win over Almería that pulled the Basque Country side level with Barcelona in the Spanish league on Friday. Nico, who impressed with his international debut for Spain...
