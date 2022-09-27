Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers despite practice return
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field. Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media.
Post Register
Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off
CINCINNATI (AP) — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions. After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five...
ALA-Queen Creek erases first half deficit to take down ALA-Gilbert North
With just under three minutes remaining in the first half, ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Drew Cowart jogged onto the field, staring down the prospect of a second-straight loss. Not only that, but a blowout. Facing their rivals in ALA-Gilbert North, the Patriots were already down 12. Answers were rare defensively and even rarer offensively. The 73 yards between Cowart’s team and the end zone felt almost insurmountable. ...
Comments / 0