With just under three minutes remaining in the first half, ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Drew Cowart jogged onto the field, staring down the prospect of a second-straight loss. Not only that, but a blowout. Facing their rivals in ALA-Gilbert North, the Patriots were already down 12. Answers were rare defensively and even rarer offensively. The 73 yards between Cowart’s team and the end zone felt almost insurmountable. ...

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 10 MINUTES AGO