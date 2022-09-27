The Boston College Eagles will look to finally get back in the win column against an ACC team, as they host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday in Chestnut Hill. BC will be trying to snap a four game conference losing streak that dates back to FSU last season. In order to get that win, BC will have to do something they haven't been able to do all season, slow down a good pass rush. The Louisville Cardinals are 11th in the country in sacks, and Scott Satterfield's defense is exotic and aggressive in the way they get after the quarterback. That could be bad news for quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who has been hurried on 44% of his drop backs, and has struggled to find his game this season.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO