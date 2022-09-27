ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Boston College vs. Louisville: Final Thoughts & Predictions

The Boston College Eagles will look to finally get back in the win column against an ACC team, as they host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday in Chestnut Hill. BC will be trying to snap a four game conference losing streak that dates back to FSU last season. In order to get that win, BC will have to do something they haven't been able to do all season, slow down a good pass rush. The Louisville Cardinals are 11th in the country in sacks, and Scott Satterfield's defense is exotic and aggressive in the way they get after the quarterback. That could be bad news for quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who has been hurried on 44% of his drop backs, and has struggled to find his game this season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. Boston College

The University of Louisville football team will try to keep the positive momentum going this weekend. The Cardinals will play Boston College on the road at Alumni Stadium in Chesnut Hill, Mass., a week after whipping USF 41-3 at home. Louisville is 2-2 on the season, while Boston College is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kenny Payne: Louisville freshman Fabio Basili will surprise people

One of the questions for the upcoming season for Louisville basketball is what type of impact will guard Fabio Basili provide in his first year with the program. The 6-foot-4 freshman was a relative unknown throughout the recruiting cycle before making an official visit at Louisville in June. Originally a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore remains committed to Louisville but will take a few official visits and has a date locked in with Georgia. Moore is currently rated the No. 66 player nationally in the 247Sports Top247 and is having a strong senior year. He was never healthy as a junior but is healthy now and has shown his explosive big play ability.
LOUISVILLE, KY

