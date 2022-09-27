Read full article on original website
This Job Seeker Went Viral On LinkedIn for Printing Her Resume on a Cake and Having It Delivered to Nike
Using bakery technology available at Albertson's and the Instacart app, this job seeker got her resume straight to Nike execs in the most delicious way.
Essence
Byron Allen Wins Big In Historic Billion-Dollar Federal Lawsuit Against McDonald’s
According to a news release, the media mogul filed suit against McDonald’s for discriminatory ad-spend practices. Although the fast-food conglomerate moved to have the suit dismissed, a ruling declared that the $10 billion case will move forward. The Allen Media Group (AMG) will now go on and try to...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
MLB・
hypebeast.com
Ye's Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” Is Being Auctioned Off
Before Ye became a member of the Three Stripes family, he was all about Nike and Jordan Brand. The creative genius was often spotted rocking rare Jordan retro colorways, Swoosh trainers and everything in between, and it really makes you wonder what he could’ve accomplished with the brand had he and former CEO Mark Parker landed on a mutual agreement. During his time with the Beaverton sportswear giant, it appears that he had exclusive pairs made for him and his closest friends, one being this Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” colorway that was crafted to honor his mother who passed away in 2007.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds To Business Portfolio With Hemp Hop Smokables Cigarette Business
Rick Ross is joining the cigarette business with his own line of hemp-related products. The Miami mogul and Wing Stop franchiser recently announced he was partnering with Hempacco to launch Hemp Hop Smokables, a product offering hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco. “I truly believe in the...
Food Beast
OREO Reveals Snickerdoodle as its Newest Cookie Flavor
OREO took a creative approach to reveal their latest cookie flavor, dropping hints via their Twitter account. If you paid attention and caught it, then you saw that the first word of their last 8 tweets cryptically revealed “Our Next OREO Cookie Flavor Is Snickerdoodle." And there it is....
hypebeast.com
Black Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears With Teal Swooshes
Gets sleek with its latest iteration of the Air Force 1. A new colorway hits the low-top for the upcoming Fall season, in a moodier aesthetic, fit for the colder days ahead. The Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an all-black leather upper with a matching rubber sole and mesh tongues. The color scheme features Blue Lightning and Wolf Grey, as seen on the teal-like Swoosh on the lateral and the silver branding for the mini-Swoosh, AIR branding on the mid-sole and on the heel tab. The tongue’s branding is also outfitted in silver to round out the design.
CNET
National Coffee Day 2022: Dunkin', Starbucks, Panera Serve up Free Coffee and Other Deals
National Coffee Day is today, Sept. 29. You'll find free drinks and discounts all day at your local coffeehouse and national chains like Dunkin', Peet's, Krispy Kreme and Panera. (Some deals extend through Oct. 1, which is International Coffee Day.) Below, we've listed all the National Coffee Day deals you...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Ziggi’s Coffee opens 50th franchised store in the US
Ziggi’s now operates 50 franchise-owned stores and eight corporate outlets across 12 US states | Photo credit: Ziggi's Coffee. Ziggi’s Coffee has reached its 50th franchised store landmark, bringing the coffee chain’s total footprint to 58 stores across the US. The new Fort Collins outlet in Colorado,...
