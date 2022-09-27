Read full article on original website
Tesla Optimus Robot Presented At "AI Day"; To Reach Markets For Less Than $20,000
Last night the "Tesla IA Day" event took place in Palo Alto, California, where the Austin EV manufacturer officially presented its advances and improvements in artificial intelligence and robotics, and where the general public was able to directly see a working prototype of Optimus, the humanoid robot with which Elon Musk wants to somehow alleviate many of the burdens of heavy or repetitive everyday tasks for human factory workers.
Analysis-Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated.
