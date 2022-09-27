ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

torquenews.com

Tesla Optimus Robot Presented At "AI Day"; To Reach Markets For Less Than $20,000

Last night the "Tesla IA Day" event took place in Palo Alto, California, where the Austin EV manufacturer officially presented its advances and improvements in artificial intelligence and robotics, and where the general public was able to directly see a working prototype of Optimus, the humanoid robot with which Elon Musk wants to somehow alleviate many of the burdens of heavy or repetitive everyday tasks for human factory workers.
torquenews.com

Tesla AI Day - Big Reveals

What do you get when you combine one of the world’s most innovative companies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology? Tesla AI Day, of course! Held yesterday, Tesla AI Day was a chance for the company to show off some of its latest AI-powered products and give attendees a glimpse into the future of how AI will be used in transportation and service. Here are some of the big reveals from the event!
torquenews.com

What A Tesla Model 3 Could Mean For You

A Tesla Model 3 - even its base version - is an advanced electric and semi-autonomous vehicle. It's like driving a space ship. It is the most family friendly, cost effective, safe, and fuel-efficient vehicle on the market today. What A Tesla Model 3 Could Mean For You. Starting at...
torquenews.com

Subaru Says More New Forester, Crosstrek, And Outback Models Are On The Way

Subaru still has the tightest new car inventory among car brands in the U.S., but things are improving. Subaru says production of the 2022 Forester, 2023 Crosstrek, 2023 Outback, and other new models has increased. Customers who order a new all-wheel-drive 2022 Subaru Forester, 2023 Crosstrek, and 2023 Subaru Outback...
torquenews.com

Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Waterproof And Serve As A Lifeboat

In Coincidence with one of the worst floods in recent memory in parts of the United States, Elon Musk claimed that the Tesla Cybertruck will be waterproof and that it will be able to serve as a lifeboat in case of emergency. The State of Florida was affected by terrible...
torquenews.com

Where Is The 2023 Subaru Forester? New Pricing And Model Guide Is Here

Subaru of America finally announced the 2023 Forester. Here is the 2023 model guide, pricing, and which trim is best for customers. The 2023 Subaru Forester is finally coming to U.S. showrooms in December, and it was the last of Subaru of America's SUVs to be announced. Why did the Forester take so long to launch? The supply chain issues and microchip shortages are still causing Subaru Corporation problems with production.
torquenews.com

Wine Country Road Trip: 4 1/2 Year Old Tesla Model 3 Battery Range Test

My wife and I are taking a road trip to Walla Walla for some wicked fun in Washington wine country. We’re going all electric on this trip and meeting up with friends who are also driving their new EV for our first post-Covid getaway together. I’m intending to measure the real world, long distance freeway only range for my 4 and ½ year old EV.
torquenews.com

The New 2023 Subaru BRZ Configurator Is Now Live

Subaru of America now has a new configurator for customers to see which trim is best for them. The 2023 Subaru BRZ is now available for sports car customers to order. Check out the latest details here. The 2023 Subaru BRZ is arriving soon. Which of the nine trim levels...
torquenews.com

Just Announced - Toyota Extends New Vehicle Connected Services Trial

Find out how long your new Toyota connected services trial lasts. It is a long time. New Toyota owners may be happy with the recent Toyota announcement about connected services benefits. Free trials for some services have been extended – in a big way. 2023 Toyota Connected Services. Toyota...
