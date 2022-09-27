Read full article on original website
Roger Cruser
5d ago
I seriously doubt any poll giving Vance a chance. He has no experience. He has written a book that speaks of his impoverished background yet he follows a wealthy, brainless mentor that cares absolutely nothing for the poor people of this country. Vance used to say how he disliked Trump. Sudden,y he thinks Trump is his ticket. No way! Ohio will have two Democratic Senators after this election. I’m a Republican and hate to say it, but that’s the way it will turn out.
