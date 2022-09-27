Read full article on original website
McKinney news updates: Downtown parking, National Night Out and more updates
Over the last two years, the City of McKinney has evaluated parking restrictions in Historic Downtown McKinney. The evaluation revealed additional signage and stall markings were needed. Parking restriction enforcement has been limited while the necessary improvements were made. All enhancements have been completed, and enforcement will begin Monday, Oct. 3.
Frisco Police Department requests Texas Rangers’ assistance following suspect death
The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a felony incident where a suspect was seriously injured while fleeing from officers. The foot pursuit and response to resistance involving Frisco Police Officers occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14. At 3:15 p.m. on the above...
Allen intersection to be developed after multiple proposals
After multiple proposals, the northwest corner of Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway is slated to see a new development. At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Hayley Angel, Allen’s planning manager, told council that previous development proposals have included gas stations, grocery stores, and other uses. The current proposal involves splitting the property into three parcels where two of the parcels will hold drive-in or drive through restaurants, and the third parcel is slated to hold a dental or medical office.
Greenville city council approves plat for proposed subdivision on south side
In Greenville, the city council has approved a proposed plat for a new subdivision on the south side of the city. However, the council postponed a final decision on a proposed $4.4 million agreement with the developers. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that about 150 people attended Tuesday’s regular meeting of the city council.
Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton
The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
Suspect dies after being tased fleeing Frisco police, Texas Rangers investigating
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Police Department, the Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a suspect who ran away from Frisco police. Frisco police say that on Sept. 14 the suspect was using a fake ID to buy a car at a dealership...
Peeping toms, National Night out and more: See what's making news in the Plano community
The Plano Police Department is seeking information on a suspect caught on camera peering into a home on Sept. 14 at approximately 10:30 p.m. The suspect was captured on video looking into the victim’s window in the area of Premier Drive and Alma Drive. The suspect has tattoos including...
Police Praise Vigilant Neighbors After Woman, 79, Was Tied Up During Home Burglary
The family of an elderly woman who was tied up while her home was burglarized in Collin County is expressing gratitude for the quick action of neighbors and police. Police detectives in Murphy are now investigating whether the suspects are tied to other crimes in the area. Residents in the...
Frisco Police announce robbery investigations, warn residents to be vigilant of surroundings
The Frisco Police Department has announced investigations into two robbery incidents that occurred in the same area. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, around 7:40 p.m. Frisco Police Officers responded to the 14000 block of Regents Park regarding a robbery. The victim was walking near Regents Park when she was approached by a black sedan. A white female exited the car, approached the victim, and attempted to engage the victim in dialogue. While speaking, the suspect tried to put a necklace around the victim’s neck, before grabbing the gold chain the victim was already wearing, trying to forcibly remove it from the victim’s neck. The victim was able to call for help, and the suspects fled. The victim suffered minor injuries from this incident.
Dallas Regional Medical Center donates 1,600 pounds of school supplies
Dallas Regional Medical Center held its fourth annual Stuff the Bus event earlier this month to help provide students with school supplies. Dallas Regional Medical Center had the MISD Read Play Talk bus parked outside its medical office building, and office members stuffed it with as many school supplies as possible.
Armed man dies after shootout with officers, Dallas police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.At 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a call from the 10300 block of Shiloh Road about a man armed with a gun in the street.Police said that when officers arrived, they confronted the man and ordered him to drop the handgun. He allegedly began firing at them.The officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died. It's not clear yet what led to the incident. The man's identity has not been publicly released.No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Celina Fire Department receives SAFER grant
The City of Celina announced on Friday that the Celina Fire Department is the recipient of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant in the amount of $3,656,691. The SAFER Grant will allow the city of Celina to fully fund the salaries and benefits of 12 firefighters...
Dallas developer loses ownership of Turtle Creek site once anticipated to house Mandarin Oriental hotel, condo tower
DALLAS — A real estate developer indicted last week on felony fraud charges has lost control of a high-profile site he once planned to turn into a high-rise luxury condo tower and Mandarin Oriental hotel in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, owner and president of...
Video: Plano police looking for a peeping Tom
Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is a peeping Tom – and they have video and photos too. The incident happened on Premier Drive.
Celina city leaders react to Costco coming to town
A national retailer is making its way to Celina in a move that will spark massive economic growth for the city. The city of Celina on Friday confirmed that a Costco is coming to the city at the southwest corner of Ownsby Parkway and Preston Road.
Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Greenville City Council to consider agreement with subdivision developer Altura Homes
In Greenville, at a meeting tonight, the city council is expected to consider the approval of a proposed residential subdivision on the south side of the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the development is opposed by some residents in the area because of the anticipated effects on the neighborhood’s traffic flow. The city council is expected to review an agreement with Rockwall-based Altura Homes, which wants to build Forest Ridge Estates, a $4.4 million project. The Herald Banner reports agreement would have the city pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million for the saving of mature trees and other measures. Residents of the nearby Hunter’s Run neighborhood oppose a proposed link from the subdivision to Hunter’s Run by way of Cheltenham Place. They say the narrow streets in Hunter’s Run could not safely accommodate the increased traffic. Tonight’s regular session of the Greenville City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m.
Watters Creek community joins together to fight hunger
Community members at Watters Creek in Alle came together to help end hunger throughout the month of September. Between residents, Market Street, the Lofts at Watters Creek and the Watters Creek management office, around 1,400 items were collected.
Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
