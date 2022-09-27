Read full article on original website
Related
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
wcyb.com
Johnson City fiber optic broadband rollout to finish two years early
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — BrightRidge is now running the lines for new high-speed internet service in some Johnson City neighborhoods. Because of new funding, everyone in the city will have access two years sooner than expected. The acceleration of BrightRidge’s internet roll out comes after Johnson City commissioners decided...
Bristol leaders approve new 107-room hotel at The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Industrial Development Authority on Monday approved a land transfer for the construction of a new 107-room hotel near Texas Roadhouse at The Falls. “Bristol Virginia is growing with recent businesses like Amazon and the Bristol Casino- Future Home of Hard Rock; this hotel will be a great addition,” said Bristol, […]
wcyb.com
Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
NWS: Funnel cloud spotted in Washington County Sunday was likely a 'landspout'
A funnel cloud spotted by some residents of southern Washington County on Sunday was likely a “landspout,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday, but did not touch down. NWS Morristown Meteorologist Andrew Moulton said meteorologists reviewed photo evidence and radar to make the determination. Moulton said what...
Food City breaks ground on new Clintwood store
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A new Food City location is coming to Dickenson County. On Tuesday, company officials broke ground at the site of the upcoming store at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood. A release from Food City states the 45,000-square foot supermarket will replace the current store in Clintwood. […]
Smyth County issues boil water advisory until further notice
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Water Department issued a boil water advisory for the Midway, Pleasant Heights, Valley Road, Highway 107 and Paige Town Road areas following a water outage. A release from officials urges those who live in the areas listed above to bring water to a rolling boil for one […]
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
993thex.com
Santa Train back on the rails for 80th year
Officials with CSX, Food City, and the Kingsport Chamber announced on Tuesday the iconic Santa Train will be back on the rails this year for its 80th anniversary. According to a release, the Santa Train will take its original path from Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee on November 19th. Officials say...
New boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
El Charolais wins best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-voted portion of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed El Charolais as the region’s best Mexican restaurant, among other finalists: Amigo Mexican Restaurant La Carreta Mexican Restaurant Santa Fe Mexican Grill Hundreds of votes were cast, and each one is an honor for those nominated. JOHNSON […]
Johnson City Press
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
Karing Hearts cath lab approved over Ballad opposition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City cardiology group won its bid for approval to build a free-standing cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday despite opposition from Ballad Health and others. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission approved Karing Hearts Cardiology’s certificate of need (CON) request at a hearing in Nashville, with five board members in favor and three […]
wcyb.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Smyth County
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Smyth County on Wednesday. The notice is in effect for the Pleasant Heights, Midway, Highway 107, and Valley Road areas of Saltville. Before consuming any water, all residents in these areas need to bring water to...
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
wjhl.com
Checking out all the great outdoor adventures in Tazewell County, Virginia
Michele Crigger with Visit Tazewell County, shares with us all of the amazing adventure opportunities available in the Town of Pocahontas and in Tazewell County!. For more information go to VisitTazewellCounty.org or on Facebook: @VisitTazewell.
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Animal Shelter at full capacity, urgently needs adoptions
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter says it is at full capacity with both cats and dogs, and is in urgent need of adoptions. Shelter staff say adoption fees have been discounted throughout the end of this month and all of October, in an effort to help free up space.
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Comments / 0