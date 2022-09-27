A man is in custody after Southwest Virginia authorities chase him into Tennessee after trying to arrest him in connection to a missing juvenile. 30 year old Teddy Vaughn led Scott County and Weber law enforcement on a chase beginning at a gas station after they found a juvenile in a Yuma home who had been reported missing from Hawkins County. Vaughn fled, striking a cruiser before fleeing into Weber City at high speeds. The pursuit ended in Tennessee where he crashed on Carters Valley Road. Vaughn is charged with Obstruction of Justice and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

WEBER CITY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO