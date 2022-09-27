At 6:53 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 674 (Ridge Ave.) one mile south of Route 669 (Huckleberry Rd.). A Ford farm tractor pulling a corn chopper was traveling south on Route 674 when it was struck in the rear by a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. The driver of the tractor, Charles R. Cregger, 59, of Crockett, Va., was ejected from the tractor and died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, Va., sustained minor injuries in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

CROCKETT, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO