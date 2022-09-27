Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Governor candidates weigh in on food tax, abortion during first debate
All three gubernatorial candidates want to see the sales tax on groceries eliminated. It’s a policy proposal that’s taking center stage in the race for governor. Two days before the debate on Dakota News Now, Gov. Kristi Noem issued a campaign promise to cut the sales tax on food.
South Dakota legislative candidates share stances on legalizing marijuana in small amounts
Similar to the November 2020 election, registered South Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize small amounts of marijuana in the upcoming November 2022 election.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
South Dakota Gov. Promises to Repeal Grocery Tax In Re-Election Bid
As part of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's bid to get re-elected on November 8, she has promised to repeal the state's tax on groceries. Credit: Maskot Bildbyra (Getty Images)
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
SD Gov. Noem promises to repeal state’s grocery tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic […]
dakotafreepress.com
Democrats Persuade Noem to Promise Food Tax Repeal—Smith Winning?
Did Dr. Bydon slip and replace Noem’s heart as well? Was it something Reynold said? Or is Team Noem in trouble at the polls?. Last winter, Governor Kristi Noem refused to consider cutting South Dakota’s food tax, arguing that while she could justify subsidizing the packing of pistols in civilians’ pants, the economy looked too grim to risk giving up the revenue that South Dakota gets from applying its sales tax to food.
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers receptive to grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota grocery shoppers say they’re encouraged about the possibility of the state sales tax on food being repealed. Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on grocery items if she is re-elected indicates growing bi-partisan support for such a move.
sdpb.org
Public land use issues highlighted in governor's race
The approach to public land use is highlighting some differences in the South Dakota governor's race. The Democratic candidate , state Rep. Jamie Smith, said science and public input would drive the state’s water, wildlife and habitat management decisions if he wins the November election. Smith recently spoke with...
sdpb.org
South Dakota governor's race is heating up | Sept 27
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The South Dakota governor's race is heating up as candidates work to define...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Transportation Committee met Thursday
PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The South Dakota Transportation Commission met Thursday in Pierre. Department Secretary Joel Jundt said their transportation plan was accepted by the federal government. Jundt said they also had their electric vehicle charging port plan approved. Jundt says it will take some time to get those charging stations online.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers working to change harassment policies following expulsion of House member
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Legislature is making changes to their workplace harassment policy. The move comes more than a year-and-a-half after the House expelled former Dickinson Representative Luke Simons, who is facing extensive harassment allegations. The changes include additional training for floor leaders who will act as contacts for handling complaints. Training for lawmakers will also include a focus on retaliation.
sdpb.org
Board of Regents provides update on Senate Bill 55 Task Force
The South Dakota Board of Regents is reviewing more than two-dozen suggestions for making the state’s public university system more efficient. They come from a task force created by state legislators two years ago. The Senate Bill 55 task force resulted in thirty-five recommendations. They range from agreeing on...
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
sdpb.org
The future of nursing homes in South Dakota
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. U.S. Senator Tom Daschle joins moderator Chuck Raasch and featured guest journalist Jonathan Karl on stage at SDSU. Today the men discuss democracy around the world and the perils of this moment. They also talk about how today's politicians can go months and months without taking questions from an independent press.
newscenter1.tv
Why the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is opposed to potential legislation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A piece of legislation that South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners (PUC) were against was removed before the bill that it was attached to was passed by Senate, Tuesday. PUC are prepared for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to continue pushing it. “Now, we understand that Senator...
sdpb.org
Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
dakotafreepress.com
Real Nurse Says Noem Could Be Prosecuted for Lying About Working as a Nurse
Remember how Kristi Noem went to CPAC in Texas last year and claimed to have worked as a home health nurse? We knew that couldn’t be true, since Noem didn’t get a degree until 2012, since that degree was in political science and not nursing, and since the only things she’s been nursing since then are her celebrity and her bad case of Coreyitis.
