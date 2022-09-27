Read full article on original website
Phyllis M. Chapman
Phyllis M. (Fuchs) Chapman, 91, Mishawaka, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. Phyllis was born Oct. 12, 1930; she grew up in Lakeville. On Aug. 19, 1974, Phyllis was united in marriage with William “Jack” Chapman; he preceded her in death. Phyllis was survived...
Marilyn J. Cole — UPDATED
Marilyn Cole, 92, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village. Marilyn was born Oct. 7, 1929, in Chancellor, S.D., daughter of Albin and Winnidell Erickson. She later attended Dallas Bible College where she met and then married her husband, Robert W. Cole, on March 3, 1951. A...
Rebecca M. Krotke
Rebecca M. “Becky” Krotke, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. Becky was born Nov. 9, 1940, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Richard and Aggie (Poe) Gibson. She was united in marriage to Gary Krotke on Dec. 14, 1974, in Richvalley.
Ricky A. White Sr. — UPDATED
On October 13, 1955, Ricky Allen White was born. Surviving are his son, Ricky White Jr., Gary; a sister, Patricia, Rochester; and a brother, Daniel White, Rochester. Good Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Michael Easterday
Phillip Michael Easterday, 48, Wabash, died at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Peru. He was born May 21, 1974. He married Karla Ann Sorg on Dec. 20, 2003; she died August 27, 2013. He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Judy Easterday; daughter, Mackenzie Easterday; three stepchildren,...
Paul E. Cox
Paul E. Cox, 93, Columbia City, died at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia’s Hospice, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan.19, 1929. On April 17, 1955, he married Roma Joann Snider; she preceded him in death. Survivors include children, Morris Cox, Daniel (Collene) Cox, Mary (Brent)...
Janice I. Nimtz
Janice I. (Perkins) Nimtz, 67, South Bend, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice’s Raclin House, Mishawaka. Janice was born Feb. 21, 1955. Janice married Richard L. Nimtz on June 30, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her children Holly (Fred) Awald, Walkerton and...
Joe Arthur Osborn
Joe Arthur Osborn, 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He married Joyce James on Oct. 3, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Stephanie) Osborn, Bill Osborn and Donny (Deena)...
John Charles Gaska
John Charles “J.C.” Gaska, 66, South Bend, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was born Nov. 25, 1955. J.C. is survived by his three sisters, Juliann Unruh, Plymouth, Jerry Gaska-Straub, West Lafayette and Jill Ballard, Havelock, N.C. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Don Evans Runyan — PENDING
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Alice V. Balmer — UPDATED
Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of rural Akron, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille (Searer) Perry. She married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death Nov. 10, 2014.
Oliver Hurd — UPDATED
Infant Oliver Hurd, Silver Lake, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home in Silver Lake. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany and his father, Jared, Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters, Aleavia Hurd, Aylah Hurd and Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents, Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents, Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents, Roy Monroe and Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Installs New President
WARSAW — Chris Plack has been installed as the 64th president of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club. Plack, along with other officers, was sworn in Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, before a welcoming crowd of members and guests who also celebrated the achievements of outgoing President Jim Smith. Plack, a...
Teresa A. Ortman
Teresa A. Ortman 69, Winamac, formerly of Rochester, died at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her residence in Winamac. She was born June 22, 1953. On Sept. 8, 1990, she married Donald E. Ortman, and he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sherry (Charles)...
’50 Years Of Family Fun’ at Fashion Farm In Ligonier Is Now Open
LIGONIER — Fashion Farm’s Pumpkin Fantasyland theme for this year is “50 Years of Family Fun.” A theme brought to life by the Fashion farm team and artist, Sharon Cripe, who has been a painter with the Pumpkin fantasyland for 39 years. Cripe shared she first...
Cindy L. Foerg
Cindy L. Foerg, 66, Rochester, died at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Cindy was born Dec. 7, 1955. Cindy married Donald R. Foerg; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her mother Dolly Easterday, Rochester; father Joe Shively, Akron; and sisters Tammy...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Ricky L. Creekmore, $8,561.01. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Sandra J. Hall, $592.38. Rent-A-Center v. Bre-Anne Holland, $1,076.43. Travis Holland,...
Cemetery In Silver Lake Prepares For Fall Clean-Up
SILVER LAKE — Representatives of Lakeview Cemetery in Silver Lake remind patrons that all faded grave decorations must be removed by Oct. 15. Any decorations remaining after that date will be discarded. In addition, decorations not in compliance with cemetery regulations will be removed as well. Fall and winter...
Wayne M. Plante
Wayne M. Plante, 65, Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Culver, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Wayne was born Jan. 26, 1957. Wayne is survived by his mother, Joyce Plante, Culver; friend and caregiver, Andrea Bilsard Plante, Pensacola, Fla.; son, David Michael Plante, Elkhart; and seven grandchildren. Odom Funeral Home is in...
Milford Deputy Marshal Don McCune Passes Away
MILFORD — Milford Deputy Marshal Don McCune died at 2:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. He suffered an off-duty medical episode Friday, Sept. 23. McCune, a retired county sheriff’s officer, joined the Milford Police Department in July 2021. With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, he performed patrol details as well as special investigations for the department. He served with the Elkhart and Kosciusko County Sheriffs’ Offices.
