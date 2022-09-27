Infant Oliver Hurd, Silver Lake, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home in Silver Lake. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany and his father, Jared, Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters, Aleavia Hurd, Aylah Hurd and Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents, Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents, Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents, Roy Monroe and Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

