California Man Arrested In Local Scam Cases
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A California man is charged with scamming elderly people in Central Wisconsin and is jailed in Marathon County. William Comfort is believed to be part of a ring that has preyed on folks in the area using the “grandparent scam.”. The perpetrators call the...
Man Accused of Credit Card Fraud in Marshfield Arrested
GREENFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of lifting nearly $30,000 worth of goods from a Marshfield furniture store was arrested last week. Police say Timothy Lavelle Litt was in the Milwaukee area on September 20th following another attempt to commit fraud at an unspecified business. The 28-year-old is...
Gableman Records To Be Made Public
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – We will soon see the evidence from Michael Gableman’s probe into the 2020 election. An attorney with Wisconsin’s Office of the Special Investigator told a judge in Madison yesterday that all of the records from Gableman’s investigation have been handed over to the legislature and are being uploaded to a website where everyone can see them.
State Budget Wish List Under Fire
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – The wish-list for the next state budget is at least seven-and-a-half billion-dollars larger than the current spending plan. The Institute for Reforming Government yesterday said their analysis of the budget requests from state agencies and the UW System shows a potential massive increase in state spending.
Sokaogon Chippewa Community, State of Wiscosnin Announce Amended Gaming Pact
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Sports betting in Wisconsin is coming to another tribal casino. Governor Tony Evers and leaders of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community announced an amended gaming pact on Friday that will allow for event wagering at the Mole Lake Casino near Crandon and other locations within the reservation.
Hunters Asked To Help Control The Spread Of CWD
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Deer hunters can assist the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to track the spread of CWD. Testing deer for Chronic Wasting Disease provides the agency with data to understand the distribution of CWD and monitor the health of Wisconsin’s deer herd. It also keeps hunters informed about the status of their harvest.
Lawmakers Want A Deep Dive Into Lt Governor’s Security
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – A pair of Republican lawmakers from northeast Wisconsin want answers about why Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes is spending so much on security. State Senator Rob Cowles (R-Allouez) and state Rep. John Macco (R-Green Bay) yesterday said the Legislative Audit Committee will look into the security costs for Barnes and for Governor Tony Evers.
The Country’s Most Expensive Governors Race Is In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The candidates for governor have raised millions of dollars for their campaigns in recent weeks. New campaign finance reports show Republican challenger Tim Michels slightly outraised incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers over the past month. However, new report from AdImpact Politics indicates the vast majority...
AARP Poll Has Good News For Republican Candidates
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A new poll finds Republicans leading in the top two statewide races. That’s according to a new poll from AARP Wisconsin, which finds Tim Michels leading incumbent governor Tony Evers, 50 to 47 percent, and US Senator Ron Johnson leading Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes 51 to 46 percent.
New Poll: Michels, Johnson Lead
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — A new poll from AARP Wisconsin finds Republican candidates in the state races for governor and senate ahead of their Democratic rivals. The poll shows Republican Tim Michels with a three-point lead over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers. And it shows Republican Senator Ron Johnson with...
Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked
(Reuters) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday evening that the storm surge from Hurricane Ian had likely peaked but that damage would likely be inflicted across the state. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)
State Property Values Rise
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Whether you own commercial or residential, it’s likely your property value went up this past year. Those numbers were up 14% this year, according to findings by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. In our area, many counties saw increases just below that number, such...
WPS: Natural gas costs rise for winter heating season
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wisconsin Public Service is telling customers that natural gas bills will be up this winter. WPS says their typical customer paid around $120 a month to health their home last winter. They estimate that will rise to $150 this year. WPS says the war in...
Badger Update
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin women’s soccer team remained unbeaten at home and in the Big Ten conference with a 2-1 win over Maryland on Thursday at McClimon Soccer Complex. With the win, the Badgers move into first place in the conference. After falling behind 1-0 in...
