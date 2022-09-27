Read full article on original website
247Sports
Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James
Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’: What other teams say about facing Georgia’s vaunted defense
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks fell backward as he made the play. Stride-for-stride in man coverage against Oregon wide receiver Seven McGee, quarterback Bo Nix tested the true freshman defender with a deep ball toward the sidelines. With the ball midflight, Starks made several minute adjustments to position his body before leaning back, snatching the ball with two hands and pulling it back toward his body as he hit the turf.
247Sports
Georgia football releases hype trailer for Missouri game
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- It's the eve of the second conference game for Georgia and the team released its fifth game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Missouri at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 69-second feature titled 'Make a Mark,' narrated by former All-American linebacker Jarvis Jones.
rockmnation.com
Missouri vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, SBN Reacts and more
Mizzou’s first non-11:00 am kick-off since their first game and the opponent is... Top Overall Ranked and Reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs! Yay!. Obviously it’s a big task ahead, but at least Mizzou gets do try it all at home with a big crowd and at night!. After...
247Sports
2024 five-star Asa Newell recaps Georgia official visit
Asa Newell has established himself early as one of the top prospects and players in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 6 overall prospect amongst the juniors. With the territory of being such a highly regarded player comes coaches in hot pursuit to secure his talents and last weekend he took a big step in his recruitment by taking his first official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
dawgnation.com
Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman: ‘He’s starting to make more and more plays’
ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow
JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
Athens, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
accesswdun.com
Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win
MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Red and Black
35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987
Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
Red and Black
The Expat owners to open steakhouse in Athens’ Five Points
Slater’s Steakhouse and Bar, an upcoming business venture of Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat, will open in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant will occupy the space on Lumpkin Street that once held Butcher & Vine and the original location of Five & Ten. After the closure of Butcher & Vine, Jerry Slater wanted to utilize the empty space and provide a “missing link” to the Athens food scene, he said.
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Slater’s Steakhouse, Nedza’s Athens closure and new Mochinut location
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Nedza’s will close its Athens Five Points location on Friday, Sept. 30, according to an Instagram post. The downtown Monroe location is still open and taking orders. Maepole. With the turn...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Stolen truck found at AutoZone and more
A woman found her stolen truck in an AutoZone parking lot, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The woman told police that a few days ago, she left the truck at a friend’s house for repairs and it was stolen from the house, but she had only realized it on Sept. 1. According to the report, she saw the car in the AutoZone lot while she was going to get food.
